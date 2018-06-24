Menu
Login
Nic Cester was behind the microphone.
Nic Cester was behind the microphone.
Rugby League

Jet mocked over Origin show

24th Jun 2018 8:30 PM

AUSSIE rock band Jet was the butt of plenty of jokes as it performed to a packed ANZ Stadium before kick-off in Origin II.

Frontman Nic Cester belted out the words to Jet's famous hit Are You Gonna Be My Girl - which was released 15 years ago in 2003.

Social media had a field day, mocking the fact the last time NSW had a hold over Queensland on the field was about the time that single hit the charts.

Perhaps somewhat unfairly, plenty of footy fans had a laugh at Jet's expense, claiming to have forgotten the Aussie rockers were still around.

Twitter users also had a dig at the musicians for playing a song from 15 years ago as they questioned whether the band had any other songs in its repertoire.

For what it's worth, we reckon Jet did a bang-up job. Are You Gonna Be My Girl is an oldie but a goodie - and the classics are classics for a reason.

Related Items

band jet performance social media state of origin 2018

Top Stories

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    Survey to raise awareness of local foods

    News A quick survey will help producers to deliver fresh and local ingredients to the community.

    Lifting cattle fertility

    Lifting cattle fertility

    News Field Days educate graziers on beef reproduction.

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    Timomatic sets it off in Emerald

    News Timomatic is ready to set it off at the Irish Village next month.

    Winning artist's dream

    Winning artist's dream

    News Entries now open for coveted Emerald Art Awards

    Local Partners