Menu
Login
ALL THE HITS: Australian folk-rock band, The Waifs are coming to Rockhampton to perform in September.
ALL THE HITS: Australian folk-rock band, The Waifs are coming to Rockhampton to perform in September. Contributed
News

Aussie chart-toppers set to tour through CQ

Sean Fox
by
10th Jul 2018 8:00 AM

AUSTRALIAN folk-rock band, The Waifs are giving their CQ fans a show they'll never forget.

The band has included Rockhampton on their new trek across the country.

The Waifs have always felt a close relationship with their fans in regional Australia.

They have relentlessly toured every corner of the country over the past 26 years.

Late last year, the band members made a promise to return to those regional areas in 2018 who missed out on dates during their Ironbark 25th Anniversary Tour in 2017.

It's a promise they have kept as the band travels from the Beef Capital to Townsville, and other towns such as Frankston, Noarlunga and Warrnambool.

Higher Ground is the second single from their eighth studio album Ironbark, which earned them their first ARIA number one record - the icing on the cake for their 25th anniversary celebrations.

This also came after two sold-out tours in 2017.

The Waifs formed in 1992 by sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson along with Josh Cunningham.

They have amassed three top 50 singles London Still, Bridal Train and Sun Dirt Water.

Ironbark, the band's latest album was released last year.

Tickets go on sale from July 17 via thewaifs.com.

music pilbeam theatre the waifs tmbentertainment tour
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    CQ's grain industry takes centre stage

    Breaking MORE than 50 grain growers from across the region gathered in Emerald for the inaugural Growers Breakfast Forum.

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    NAIDOC Week celebrations around CH

    News NAIDOC Week celebrations kick off this Sunday throughout the region.

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    Mining the fun of coal fields

    News Discover one of the many mines in your backyard

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    Kevin owes his life to paramedic's new skill

    News Springsure man saved by his own history.

    Local Partners