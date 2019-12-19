You'll be frothing the return of this classic Aussie choccie

A classic Australian chocolate has made a surprise comeback after four decades off our shelves — and people are absolutely frothing.

It's Christmas, so what better time for a walk down memory lane.

And there's nothing more nostalgic than spotting your fave childhood treat suddenly back on supermarket shelves - especially after 40 years.

That's right, the Scorched Peanut Bar has made a comeback after a very long hiatus, and judging from the reaction online people are loving it.

South Coast company Cooks Confectionery are responsible for the super exciting news, announcing it on a dedicated Facebook page.

The Scorched Peanut Bar has returned after 40 years, and people are excited. Picture: Supplied

"Yes it's back! Better than ever!" the page posted recently.

"The old Scorched Peanut Bar you remembered, the one you know and loved is back! Made in Australia using Australian ingredients and Australian workers - it's the bar that you have been waiting for."

Since stock began hitting shelves last month, surprised Australians have been sharing snaps after stumbling across them in various convenience stores.

"Nope, your eyes are not deceiving you," one person wrote on Instagram, holding up a box of the bars.

"This was one of the joys of my childhood," another said.

One declared: "I didn't realise I missed them until seeing them."

They're not alone, with Facebook users also leaving a stream of delighted remarks online.

"OMG I cannot wait, I hope that they taste the same," one said.

The bar, which is filled with scorched peanuts in a caramelised toffee and encased in chocolate, was originally manufactured by Mastercraft and then by Nestle, which later discontinued it, Taste.com.au reported earlier this year.

But the iconic Aussie snack is now "rolling off the line" and, according to its Facebook page, being sold for between $2 and $2.20 depending on the store. It is also set to hit Woolworths and Coles in the new year.

But if you're wondering if there's any change to its taste, you'll be relieved to hear there's only one slight difference with the brand revealing the toffee is now "a little kinder on teeth than it used to be".

OTHER RETRO RETURNS

2019 has been a big year for chocolate comebacks, with the Polly Waffle - a delectable blend of fluffy marshmallow and wafers, coated in chocolate - returning this year after 10 years.

The classic was brought back by South Australian confectioner Robern Menz, which acquired the rights from Nestle. The same company was also behind the return of the Violet Crumble last year.

The Polly Waffle returned earlier this year after a 10-year break. Picture: Instagram / Heidixavierpete

Of course, the big chocolate return this year was the Caramilk, a white chocolate and caramel hybrid that has caused total chaos among its fans.

However, there was a slight whinge from lovers who thought the chocolate tasted different this time around.

People were furious when they thought the Caramilk recipe had changed. Picture: Instagram

People were so desperate to get their hands on the first drop of the returning Caramilk bars, they were selling for as much as $1000 a block.

