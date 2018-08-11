Menu
A 23-year-old Australian woman travelling in New York was killed while riding a bike beside Central Park.
Breaking

Aussie tourist killed in New York

by Sarah Blake, US Correspondent in New York
11th Aug 2018 9:44 AM

AN Australian tourist was killed while riding a bike beside Central Park, according to police in New York.

The 23-year-old woman died shortly after being struck by a car on the Upper West Side shortly before 5pm Friday, local time.

An NYPD spokesman said she was taken to nearby Roosevelt Hospital but could not be revived.

"An investigation revealed that the female was riding a bicycle north bound on Central Park West, in the bicycle lane, when a black Toyota livery vehicle pulled out into the bike lane from a stopped position," the NYPD spokesman said in a statement.

"The bicyclist swerved and was struck by a private carting truck, which was also travelling north bound on Central Park West."

Police are still investigating.

More to come.

