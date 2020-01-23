Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ajla Tomljanovic lost in three sets to two-time Grand Slam champ Garbine Muguruza. Picture: Michael Klein
Ajla Tomljanovic lost in three sets to two-time Grand Slam champ Garbine Muguruza. Picture: Michael Klein
Tennis

Aussie falls agonisingly short of grand breakthrough

by Rebecca Williams
23rd Jan 2020 4:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ajla Tomljanovic remains confident a career breakthrough could come "any week" after pushing two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza before bowing out of the Australian Open.

The 26-year-old Australian fell short of advancing to the third round at Melbourne Park for the first time after a 6-3 3-6 6-3 loss on Rod Laver Arena.

In her six appearances at the Australian Open, Tomljanovic has been a first-round loser three times and reached the second round for the third time this year.

Watch over 50 sports LIVE on Kayo! Stream to your TV, mobile, tablet or computer. Just $25/month, cancel anytime. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Ajla Tomljanovic lost in three sets to two-time Grand Slam champ Garbine Muguruza. Picture: Michael Klein
Ajla Tomljanovic lost in three sets to two-time Grand Slam champ Garbine Muguruza. Picture: Michael Klein

She has progressed past the second round only once in her career - when she made the fourth round at the French Open in 2014.

Tomljanovic said she got no satisfaction from merely pushing a Grand Slam champion - she wanted to convert those performances to results.

"Playing a tough match with a player like Garbine does nothing for my confidence," Tomljanovic said.

"I go out there in a way expecting to win because I train for this. So playing a tough match like this does nothing for me. Winning would do something, but at the same time, I'm on the right path.

"I think any week could be my week. The way tennis is you see that happen to different players.

"If I continue to play this sort of way and don't get down on myself because I had three really tough losses at the beginning of the year, but at the same time they were to really quality players.

"I'm not down about my tennis but there are still things that I have to improve on."

More Stories

Show More
ajla tomjlanovic australian open australian open 2020 garbine muguruza grand slam tennis

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MEET THE LOCALS: She’s living the dream

        premium_icon MEET THE LOCALS: She’s living the dream

        News Danielle Fisher loves photographing animals and helps them find fur-ever homes.

        Woman hit by car in Emerald

        premium_icon Woman hit by car in Emerald

        News Accident occurred on Wednesday night.

        Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        premium_icon Kids hurt, killed after being declared safe

        News Dozens die, 1500 hurt on Qld Child Safety watch

        Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        premium_icon Call for Feds to approve CQ mega mine

        News Lauga: A decision on the 1500 job project was due on June 24, 2019