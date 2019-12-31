Aussie filmed on dangerous Bali rampage

An Aussie tourist has been filmed throwing planks at passers-by and trying to kick a rider off their scooter during a wild shirtless rampage in Bali.

The man was on a street in the tourist area of Seminyak, a luxurious area in Bali's southern end, as he waved planks of wood at people and roundhouse kicked at a scooter rider. The man was heard screaming at bystanders according to 9 News.

He was reportedly on the street for more than two hours as he threatened local residents.

"I saw him try to use that piece of wood and sort of spear throw it at people on bikes," a witness said. "He started charging like some sort of wild bull at them."

The man was heard yelling at bystanders. Picture: 9 News

The rampage went for more than two hours. Picture: 9 News

JUST IN: Another tourist - who witnesses say is Australian - has gone on a rampage in Bali, armed with wooden planks and attempting to kick a man off a moving scooter @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/cOkkESfqTd — Renae Henry (@renaehenry9) December 30, 2019

"Two blocks up he was smashing front doors and they were saying, 'No that's a hotel'."

The man attempted to kick at a scooter rider, but he managed to ride off without being knocked down.

Security guards reportedly tried to restrain the man but he fled without being caught.

A witness told 9News the man was Australian and they had talked with him briefly some days ago. They said the man was originally from New Zealand.

Local police have not launched an investigation because no one has complained about the man's behaviour. No one was injured during the rampage.

It's the second time this year an Australian tourist has kicked out at a scooter driver on a Bali street.

Adelaide man Nicholas Carr was shown in shocking footage fly kicking Balinese man Wayan Wirawan from his scooter in August.

Carr later apologised for the incident, which occurred at Sunset Road in the popular tourist area of Kuta on August 10. He told the Denpasar District Court he'd had 20 to 30 vodkas that night and had little memory of what happened.

After he apologised, he hugged Mr Wirawan in court.