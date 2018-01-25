Aussie fun is all around

DO YOU have your Australia Day mapped out? We have compiled a list of what's on around the region. Join with fellow Australians and celebrate this great country we call home.

Australia Day Awards

Australia Day is all about thanking those people who make our community a better place by the work they do, the encouragement they offer or simply the passion they show.

Award ceremonies will be held in towns throughout the Isaac and Central Highlands regions, which will provide a great opportunity to celebrate, recognise and reward the efforts of these wonderful people.

Categories are Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Community Event of the Year, Senior Sportsperson /Administrator of the Year, Junior Sportsperson of the Year, Cultural Award.

Anakie

Awards: Held at the Anakie Hall from 7.30am, followed by a free breakfast and mower races.

Blackwater

Awards: Blackwater Civic Centre will host the Australia Day Awards ceremony at 8am.

Family fun day: Following the awards at the Blackwater Civic Centre will be a free Aussie breakfast for all attendees, a car, ute and bike show, jumping castle, colouring in, face painting, trivia quiz, best dressed Aussie competition and an award for the best homemade hat.

Capella

Awards: Located at the Capella Aquatic Centre from 8am will be a free breakfast, award presentations and an impressive thong throwing competition.

Clermont

Capella Street Parade: Starting at 3.30pm will be the Capella Street Parade followed by a family fun day.

Awards and markets: Australia Day awards and family fun from 4-7pm at Centenary Park. There will be competitions for the best Australia Day float and bike, a free barbecue, jumping castle and market stalls.

Dysart

Awards: Held at the Dysart swimming pool from 9am-12.30pm will be the awards, followed by the band Dirty Deeds, community lunch, best decorated bike, best dressed Aussie, thong throwing, simulator fun, Aussie Man Eating competition and pool access available after the official ceremony.

Emerald

Awards: McIndoe Park Fuction Centre will host the Australia Day Awards from 7am. This will include a free Aussie breakfast, entertainment, citizenship and affirmation ceremonies and the award presentations.

Australia Day Talk Fest: Emerald and District Historical Association Australia Day Talk Fest is on at 2pm at the Town Hall supper room. Admission is $7, which includes afternoon tea. Raffles will be held throughout the afternoon, so don't forget your spare change.

Middlemount

Awards and markets: Held at the Middlemount Community Hall and Town Common from 8am-noon. It will include Aussie games and activities, best dressed Aussie competition, a free barbecue breakfast, markets from 10.30am and bush poetry with Bob Pacey.

Moranbah

Triathlon: Starting at the Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre at 6.30am until 8.30am will be the Australia Day triathlon. The adults triathlon consists of an 800m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run. A briefing for the adult event will take place at 6.25am with a start time of 6.30am. The junior event is set for a 6.50am start and 6.45am briefing. The event will then proceed with a presentation of winners at Greg Cruickshank Aquatic Centre. Register on the day from 6.15am or download the kit online at www.isaac.qld.gov.au/ australiadaytriathlon.

Awards: Moranbah Town Square will host the awards from 8.30am-noon. This will be followed by a community breakfast, music and family activities.

Family fun: Moranbah Miners Club is hosting an Australia Day celebration from noon until late. They are providing fun for kids including a jumping castle and water slide, face painting, glitter tattoos, snow cones, fairy floss, barbecue lunch and more. Live music will be played by Rob and Talia from Mezzanine Duo, followed by DJ KP.

Charity golf day: Moranbah Golf Club is hosting a 4-ball Ambrose, with noon arrival and 1pm tee off. Cost is $20 a person, which will include the 10-hole game and a barbecue, with backyard cricket and shootout after the game. All funds raised will go to junior golf at the club. To nominate a team, call 49417144.

Springsure

Billy Cart Dash: The famous Springsure Billy Cart Dash is on again in Eclipse St from 9am. There's cash prizes on offer for winners and second place getters, and a prize for the novelty cart with the best crowd appeal. Nominations are just $10 for three competitive runs. Registration and scrutineering starts at 9am and the races from 9.15am. There'll be a Lions sausage sizzle and drinks and all proceeds go to prostate cancer research. For more information call 0429498413.