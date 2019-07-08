Aussie golden girl’s mind-blowing record

ELLYSE Perry recorded the best ever women's one-day international figures for an Australian as England was thrashed by 194 runs, a third humbling in as many ODIs, in the Ashes series at Canterbury.

Perry finished with 7/22 as England slumped to 75 all out, its lowest ever ODI score against Australia.

Needing a record run chase of 270 the Poms instead trumped their low against the old enemy of 79 in 2000.

Their hopes of victory were realistically decimated inside Perry's first 12 balls which brought about three wickets.

Amy Jones (0) spooned a catch to substitute fielder Nicola Carey at mid on and then second ODI centurion Tammy Beaumont (4) was trapped in front of her stumps. The next ball, a superb delivery holding up on the sloped wicket, had Sarah Taylor (0) out nicking behind, putting the all-rounder on a hat-trick for the second time in the series.

Matters did not improve when Nat Sciver (0) left without scoring after being squared up in front by Megan Schutt (2/21).

In her fifth over, Perry elicited some extra bounce from the surface to force an edge behind from England skipper Heather Knight (5) and then Danni Wyatt (1) missed a ball on leg stump.

Ellyse Perry was unstoppable.

A dreadful batting display from England was exemplified by an ugly attempted heave from Fran Wilson (17), which saw Schutt knock over her leg stump.

Perry indicated to her skipper she wanted to end the innings with the ball in her hand and an inswinger saw Anya Shrubsole (11) deflect onto her stumps, before Sophie Ecclestone (0) hit a ball straight to mid on.

Earlier, Australia reached 7/269 in its innings, a score that seemed a little disappointing after reaching 1/130 in the 23rd over before Meg Lanning (69) and Alyssa Healy (68) both gave away their wickets.

Sciver (3/51) dismissed both batsmen and the other key wicket of Perry for seven, but it's fair to say the all-rounder made up for this with the ball.

Currently standing on six points, Australia will retain the Ashes with a draw or win in the Test match in Taunton beginning on July 18.