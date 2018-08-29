Aussie John Millman sprays US Open officials

John Millman hits out in his US Open first-round match against Jenson Brooksby at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Picture: Matthew Stockman/Getty

JOHN Millman has let rip at US Open officials, accusing them of making rules up on the run and hastily introducing a shot clock "with teething problems".

The Queenslander beat American teenager Jenson Brooksby 6-4 6-2 6-0 in heatwave conditions that he described as the most brutal of his nine-year grand-slam career.

Then he unloaded.

Millman's biggest beef was players on outside courts receiving less time to recover and cool down between points and at changeovers than the stars on show courts.

He pointed out that because of ad breaks during play on televised courts, the big guns - and their opponents - were afforded 90 seconds of time out.

"We got 60 seconds from when the umpire calls the score. They get a minute and a half in there," he said.

"Look, that's a massive difference. How's that fair?

"Sixty seconds goes pretty damn quick by the time you get the towel and the ice towel around you're neck."

Millman said the shot clock, which allowed the server 25 seconds between points, was also unfair and should not have been introduced for the first time at a grand slam without more trialling.

"Especially in these conditions," he said.

"The umpire starts the shot clock after he calls the score.

"Well, if there's a big round of applause on centre court there, then they get, what, an extra 10, 15 seconds.

"It's got to be the same for everyone, no?

"They've got a fair few teething issues and it would be nice if they don't have those teething issues at a US Open.

"Probably they should sort that out."

Millman also wasn't happy at being told only about 40 minutes before he took the court that, for the first time at a slam, men's players would be allowed a 10-minute break after the third set to escape the heat.

"They should have maybe asked a few people because it seems like they've made up their own rules there," he said.

"Probably not the biggest fan of the 10-minute break. I don't know if it does you much good."

Millman next faces either Italian 14th seed Fabio Fognini or another American wildcard, Michael Mmoh.

