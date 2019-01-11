Ben Simmons liked what he saw.

BEN Simmons can't get enough of Kendall Jenner.

After the 23-year-old model posted videos of herself posing in a bikini to Instagram, the 76ers point guard turned up the heat with a line in the comments, The New York Post reports.

"Come here …," Simmons, 22, wrote, to which Jenner replied with a revved-up race car emoji.

This isn't the first time the rumoured couple has gotten flirty on social media. Last month, Simmons posted two drool-face emojis after Jenner shared a sultry black-and-white snap with her 101 million Instagram followers.

Simmons wasn't the only celeb who took notice of the model's top shot, with her friend Hailey Bieber also commenting: "The elegance!!"

Simmons and Jenner were first linked last autumn, but the romance between them appeared to fizzle out by September, before heating up again. The Victoria's Secret bombshell was spotted at a number of Philadelphia games, even hanging out with Simmons' mum.

The couple was first linked in May following Jenner's split from fellow NBA star Blake Griffin but the budding romance didn't come as good news to Sixers fans.

Simmons isn’t getting distracted on the court. Picture: AP

In November, diehard Philly supporters launched a petition to ban Jenner from their gym after she was spotted courtside during a disappointing loss to Cleveland.

The 76ers were undefeated at home entering the game against the lowly Cavs, who were winless on the road since the departure of LeBron James to LA.

But with Jenner watching on, the 76ers tumbled to a shock 121-112 loss.

And Philly fans were in no doubt about who was responsible. At the time almost 3000 people had signed a change.org petition calling for Jenner to be denied entry to Wells Fargo Centre.

Kendall Jenner has captured the NBA star’s heart. Picture: Getty Images

"Jenner was front and centre in attendance for the Sixers' loss to the worst team in the league, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Better known as the Island of Misfits toys Lebron left behind," the petition read.

"We as Sixers fans cannot sit idly by and let Kendall Jenner ruin what could be a truly special Sixers season by her attendance at Sixers games. We must take action. We must see that the Sixers and the Wells Fargo Centre ban Jenner.

"It is not a coincidence that the Sixers, who had started the season 10-0 at home, lost their first home game of the year the first time Jenner shows up.

Kendall Jenner’s courtside appearance wasn’t appreciated by Philly fans.

"To make matters worse, the Cavaliers were winless on the road heading into their Black Friday matchup with the Sixers. It was inexplicable and Jenner's detrimental behaviour is clearly to blame. To make matters even worse than worse, Jimmy Butler left this embarrassing showing with an apparent knee injury. At this point, Jenner is not only damaging the future of this franchise but the livelihood of innocent men as well …

"The absence of Jenner would return the home court advantage the Sixers have garnered since March of last year. A 20-game home regular season win streak has been snapped, Ben Simmons' career is in jeopardy, and an innocent man in Jimmy Butler is injured. The madness must stop. BAN KENDALL JENNER FROM THE WELLS FARGO CENTRE."

With Jaclyn Hendricks, The New York Post