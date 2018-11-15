Aussie gardeners hit back at sexism claims

Aussie nude cleaning service that was accused of sexism hits back at critics.

A controversial Australian nude cleaning service that was accused of sexism has hit back at critics with a cheeky new housewife-targeted gardening service - featuring naked men.

Queensland company Bare All Cleaners had found itself locked in a dirty dispute with Gold Coast council after putting its scantily clad cleaners to work earlier this year.

Now, the company has launched Bare All Gardeners, a male backyard service aimed at housewives and the gay community.

And these cheeky photos give a glimpse of just what can be expected, showing a hunky gardener pruning, mowing and tending to a private yard wearing nothing more than an true blue Aussie Akubra hat and a smile.

Bare All Cleaning Service founder Brett Jones said: "We've always catered to both genders, and this is in keeping with that.

"We were getting a lot of calls from stay-at-home mums and the gay community.

"With the warmer weather arriving it made sense to take things to the great outdoors.

"They're trained professionals that know their way around all your yard jobs, including pool cleaning.

"People like to pigeonhole us, but the reality is our clientele is almost an even split across the genders."

The service, which involves only male gardeners working in private yards, costs $169 an hour.

Brett said the company must observe a degree of caution when it comes to the privacy of properties they accept for bookings, but he believes they are acting within the law.

In Queensland, indecent exposure is defined as someone exposing his or her genitalia in a public place without reasonable excuse.

Naked gardener Leeroy Evan, 42, said the job was a natural fit since it married his two passions: getting his gear off and gardening.

And he has enjoyed tripling his previous landscaping income by doing the same job completely in the buff.

Leeroy said: "I love getting my gear off and gardening, so it's a win-win in my books.

"Those buggers that criticise us have zero clue. If you open your Instagram account it's filled with misogyny but you don't hear about that.

"I hope this can answer to that, but at the end of the day haters gonna hate.

"What we do is good and harmless fun. We're trying to make the world a better place."