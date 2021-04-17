Aussie rock band’s CQ gig approaching fast

A popular Aussie band is making their way to Central Queensland after reigniting their national tour after having to postpone three times due to COVID.

The Rubens have announced they will be visiting Rockhampton as part of their tour and will be playing at the Leichhardt Hotel on May 26.

This comes after they already played sold-out shows in Toowoomba and Brisbane, with events in Cairns and interstate sold-out as well.

“It’s been a year in the making and after rescheduling this tour three times, it’s so great to be doing what we love and playing for our fans,” The Rubens said.

“It’s been so great to play our new album and hear people sing back the words.

“There is a real energy in the venues, given everyone has been starved of live music.

“We really do want to thank our fans for holding onto tickets for 12 months. Can’t wait for the rest of the tour.”

Australian band The Rubens. Picture: Supplied/Cybele Malinowski

Alice Ivy and Mia Wray will be supporting The Rubens at select shows.

The band released their fourth studio album 0202 in February, which has peaked at #1 on the ARIA charts.

It features 12 tracks including their hits Live in Life and Heavy Weather.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.