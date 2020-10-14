Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
NQ musician René Le Feuvre releases debut EP Watch Me Fall
NQ musician René Le Feuvre releases debut EP Watch Me Fall
Music

Aussie rules prodigy making debut of a different kind

by KEAGAN ELDER
14th Oct 2020 11:35 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A North Queensland muso who starred on reality TV show The Voice has released his debut EP Watch Me Fall.

Singer/songwriter René Le Feuvre, who grew up on a mango and cattle farm in Giru, was coached by popstar Boy George in the 2018 season of the show.

Le Feuvre got into music when he moved to the Gold Coast pursuing his dreams of making it into the AFL.

Giru musician René Le Feuvre has released his debut EP 'Watch Me Fall'. Photo: Supplied
Giru musician René Le Feuvre has released his debut EP 'Watch Me Fall'. Photo: Supplied

The former Hermit Park Tigers player was scouted by the Gold Coast Suns through its rural talent academy. But living in the big smoke came at a cost.

"I had no money, so I literally whipped out my guitar," Le Feuvre said.

"I started busking and gigging around the Gold Coast literally just to survive week to week and then it kinda took off so I decided to drop uni and even football."

Le Feuvre made it to the knockout rounds on The Voice.

In early 2019 he ventured to Nashville where he spent four weeks co-writing, recording and performing.

This year Le Feuvre was meant to head back to America to perform at the SXSW festival in Texas but that didn't eventuate as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world.

Le Feuvre treated it as a "blessing" as he returned to his parents' farm to create his EP.

Watch Me Fall is available on all streaming platforms.

Originally published as Aussie rules prodigy making debut of a different kind

More Stories

afl entertainment music rené le feuvre

Just In

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld

    Fresh virus scare hits Qld
    • 14th Oct 2020 11:12 AM

    Just In

      14 new COVID cases in NSW

      14 new COVID cases in NSW
      • 14th Oct 2020 10:57 AM

      Top Stories

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Queensland families have been hit with some of the biggest increases in childcare costs in the country, with some areas seeing prices soar up to $2700 a year.

        Invasive meningococcal case diagnosed in CQ

        Premium Content Invasive meningococcal case diagnosed in CQ

        Health CQHHS Public Health Director Dr Gulam Khandaker said all close contacts of the case...

        The downfall of a Bilo man who dealt meth to feed addiction

        Premium Content The downfall of a Bilo man who dealt meth to feed addiction

        Crime He turned to dangerous drugs following the breakdown of a relationship and a...

        Woman in serious condition after concrete truck rollover

        Premium Content Woman in serious condition after concrete truck rollover

        Breaking The woman in her 50s was trapped in the truck for several hours at an Adani work...