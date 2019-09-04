Aussie teen’s gutsy Aldi job hack

A SYDNEY teenager who was initially rejected for a retail assistant role at her local Aldi store has found a unique way of getting her foot back in the door.

Jessica Irving, from Mount Druitt in Sydney's west, first applied for the position at the supermarket giant last week.

However, the 18-year-old received an email from Aldi revealing her application had been unsuccessful.

"Thank you for taking the time to submit your application for the position of Retail Assistant at Aldi," the email reads.

"After careful consideration we regret to advise that you have not proceeded to the next stage in this instance."

But Ms Irving was not about to take the rejection lying down - so she fired back a gutsy email of her own.

"Although my application was rejected, I have been applying for jobs over a year now with no success," she wrote.

"My skills are on par with your store, with the ability to be exceptionally fast paced to scan items like every Aldi Team Member does.

"I pride myself on my impressive sale skills and can describe myself to be very persuasive and show effectiveness.

"So persuasive in fact, that I would like to confidentially reject your rejection. Thank you for letting me be a part of the team, I won't let you down. See you on Monday."

She then received another email from Aldi informing her the application was still unsuccessful and that she should not come to the store on Monday - however, another email soon followed, inviting her in for a group interview.

Ms Irving told news.com.au she was stunned her approach had worked.

Ms Irving has now been invited for a group interview. Picture: Facebook/Jessica Irving

"I've been unemployed for over a year and when applying for the job, I thought I'd be a really strong candidate. I even waited almost a year to apply due to their 18+ rule," she said.

"It's one of my local stores so being rejected was kind of a huge bummer and I didn't want to apply for a store so far away, so I thought I'd give it a go and it worked, surprisingly.

"I guess it just goes to show that if you really want something, you'd stop at nothing to get it."

Ms Irving said previous job application rejections had taken a toll on her.

"I know in previous attempts, after being rejected by so many places I felt unmotivated and gave up on applying for a little while," she said.

"The saying 'confidence is key' really is the key to all problems.

"I really did not expect a reply, but I am glad I have now gotten this opportunity and can help so many teenagers that have been in similar positions."

Ms Irving shared the email exchange on Facebook and posted that she had found a "loophole for unemployment" and that she "cannot believe this worked".

The post has since gone viral, attracting thousands of likes and comments regarding her "brilliant" and "hilarious" tactic.

The teen has been trying to find work for a year. Picture: Robert Pozo/AAP Image

"HAHAHA when you override the system," one Facebook user wrote, while another said: "I reject your rejection what a power move".

" … just quickly emailing NASA for a job," another posted, while another said: "This is how you get a job."

News.com.au has contacted Aldi for comment.