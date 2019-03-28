Is this the world’s saddest kookaburra?

Kookaburras belong in the Australian bush, not inside a US pet store.

But that's where Wendy Davidson, an Aussie living in the US, found the poor fellow.

The four-year-old bird was being advertised for sale for a whopping $A1700 (US$1200).

Australian laws state that it's illegal to keep a kookaburra as a pet, but such laws don't exist in the US state of Virginia, where the bird was found.

Four-year-old Thunder is being sold for $1700.

Ms Davidson made a trip to the pet store after hearing about the bird, who had been named Thunder.

She then began reaching out to a host of authorities in the US to see if there was anything that could be done.

“It breaks my heart to see him caged.” Picture: Supplied

"It breaks my heart to see him caged," Davidson posted via Facebook.

While there has been a groundswell of support to bring the bird back to its native country, the Department of Agriculture said that wouldn't happen.

Wendy Davidson reached out to US authorities to see if there was anything that could be done. Picture: Supplied

"Unfortunately, it is not possible to bring the kookaburra back to Australia," a spokesman said.

"This is because we don't know what diseases it may be carrying or its health history."

A baby kookaburra in its natural habitat, where a kookaburra should be. Picture: Suzanne Lawson.

Ms Davidson said she "was deeply saddened to see one of our native protected species in a small cage alone and so far from home".

"I couldn't stop thinking about him being a prisoner in solitary confinement."