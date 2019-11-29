Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Aussies arrested in dramatic Thai drug bust

by Louise Starkey
29th Nov 2019 12:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Australian men are facing the death penalty in Thailand after a dramatic drug bust that police claim is linked to the Hells Angels and Comanchero bikie gangs.

Jamie Robert Hansom, 46, and Steven Brett Hovi, 58, were two of five people arrested at a house in Pattaya about 5.30pm yesterday, where heavily armed police jumped a compound fence after being tipped off.

Jamie Robert Hansom, 46, and Steven Brett Hovi, 58, have been arrested in Thailand. Picture: Facebook
Jamie Robert Hansom, 46, and Steven Brett Hovi, 58, have been arrested in Thailand. Picture: Facebook

Thai police allegedly seized more than a kilogram of ice and guns during the raid, as well as six mobile phones, 12 debit cards, bank books, transfer slips, 12 cash tablets and a grey Toyota Vios sedan.

Police described the arrests as a major move against global cartels during a press conference yesterday, and said they were in pursuit of drug dealers from Hells Angels and Comanchero motorcycle gangs, who were suspected of selling drugs to tourists.

Thai police seized more than a kilogram of ice and guns during a raid at Pattaya. Picture: Facebook
Thai police seized more than a kilogram of ice and guns during a raid at Pattaya. Picture: Facebook

Along with Hansom and Hovi, Nigerian man Chimezie Stanley Duru, 38, and Thai nationals Jiraporn Kiatsutthachit, 35, and Wirapha Ungsri, 34, were arrested in the sting.

The city of Pattaya is located about 100km southeast of the capital of Bangkok.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
drug bust drug dealing drugs drug trafficking ripple-effect

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $35m Wagners Adani deal 'biggest to date' with coal miner

        premium_icon $35m Wagners Adani deal 'biggest to date' with coal miner

        News TOOWOOMBA company Wagners has locked in a $35 million contract with Carmichael Project proponent Adani – its biggest to date with the Indian coal miner.

        Project creating jobs for regional Queensland

        Project creating jobs for regional Queensland

        News Central Queensland’s Carmichael Project has created more jobs by awarding contracts...

        Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        premium_icon Multiple bird deaths in Central Queensland town

        News Mystery surrounds the death of native birds

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        Insane Black Friday deals starting today

        News Some major Aussie retailers have started the sale early