Aussies stay up late to iron out pink kinks

Australia snuck in an extra fielding session under lights at Optus Stadium on Tuesday night ahead of Thursday's pink-ball Test against New Zealand.

The Aussies had been scheduled to train at the WACA on Monday and Tuesday afternoon this week, while the Black Caps had the Optus Stadium facilities.

Both teams will train at the new stadium on Wednesday before play on day one, but Australia are again scheduled for an afternoon session while New Zealand are at night.

Australia therefore took to Optus Stadium for around an hour on Tuesday night for fielding after three hours in the nets at the WACA.

It comes after captain and wicketkeeper Tim Paine noted the difficulty picking up the pink ball behind the stumps in Adelaide.

"The feedback from that last game - particularly from Painey - was that the pink ball under lights you really have to watch it closer," coach Justin Langer said.

"Particularly because of the pace our guys were bowling."

Thursday's Test will start at the earlier time of 1pm (AWST) for a day-nighter, however that is countered by the fact Western Australia does not have daylight saving.

Australia are undefeated in pink-ball Tests, and are the most experienced Test team under lights with this week's to be their seventh.

But they do have some concerns.

Opener Joe Burns averages 18.05 in day-night first-class cricket, and made four in Adelaide against Pakistan.

There were also issues with the little the ball offered bowlers from either team in Adelaide, after it went soft early and made for tough going during the day.

"Hopefully there'll be a bit more bounce here (in Perth compared to Adelaide)," Langer said.

"Time will tell. We were still able to bowl out Pakistan ... we bowled them out twice.

"We made them follow on, we got the result, they had some very good batsmen, some experienced batsmen in their side.

"So we must have done something right with the pink ball. If we stick to our plans and we're really disciplined with it ... hopefully we'll get a result."