Black hole concept.
News

Australia and Japan in space talks

by Jade Gailberger
9th Jul 2020 7:12 AM

Australia and Japan are set to ink an agreement that will take space missions to new heights.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday where the countries are expected to sign a memorandum of co-operation between their space agencies and discuss health efforts to combat COVID-19.

"The meeting presents a timely opportunity to reaffirm the shared principles, values and global outlook that reinforce one of Australia's closest regional partnerships," Mr Morrison said.

"I also look forward to discussing with Prime Minister Abe opportunities to further deepen our defence and security ties."

 

The meeting will build on the Special Strategic Partnership Australia has with Japan, its second largest two-way trading partner.

"Prime Minister Abe and I will discuss our shared experiences in responding to the COVID-19 crisis and ways we can work together, with other regional partners, to help ensure an open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Mr Morrison said.

"We will discuss ways to co-ordinate our assistance in the Pacific and South East Asia to strengthen health systems, and promote economic resilience and recovery."

The Prime Minister also hopes to reschedule his visit to Japan as soon as the circumstances allow.

Originally published as Australia and Japan in space talks

