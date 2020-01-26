Australia Day in Emerald

EMERALD residents were spoiled for choice on Sunday morning as to how they would spend Australia Day.

At the Central Highlands Triathlon Club’s Aquathon at the Aquatic Centre, enthusiastic race coordinator Lance Bennett explained his love of January 26.

“I love Australia Day because it’s the day we get to be thankful for everything that we have,” he said.

“It’s not about where we come from; it’s about where we are now. It’s everything to me.

“Australia Day is the diversity, unity, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or where you’ve been. It’s about coming together and really celebrating what our country is and how far we’ve come.”

Aquathon sausage-cooker Garry Bryson said the day was about relaxing with friends.

“It’s everyone coming together and having a good time. Just enjoying the outdoors.

“I usually sit around the pool and have a beer in the afternoon.”

Garry Bryson.

Emerald Scouts group leader Lyn Stallard echoed the sentiment.

“It’s a time for everyone to come together and celebrate the great country we live in and do some traditional Australian things.”