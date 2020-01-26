Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
CELEBRATING: Lance Bennett.
CELEBRATING: Lance Bennett.
News

Australia Day in Emerald

Timothy Cox
26th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERALD residents were spoiled for choice on Sunday morning as to how they would spend Australia Day.

Photos
View Gallery

At the Central Highlands Triathlon Club’s Aquathon at the Aquatic Centre, enthusiastic race coordinator Lance Bennett explained his love of January 26.

“I love Australia Day because it’s the day we get to be thankful for everything that we have,” he said.

“It’s not about where we come from; it’s about where we are now. It’s everything to me.

“Australia Day is the diversity, unity, and it doesn’t matter where you’re from or where you’ve been. It’s about coming together and really celebrating what our country is and how far we’ve come.”

Aquathon sausage-cooker Garry Bryson said the day was about relaxing with friends.

“It’s everyone coming together and having a good time. Just enjoying the outdoors.

“I usually sit around the pool and have a beer in the afternoon.”

Garry Bryson.
Garry Bryson.

Emerald Scouts group leader Lyn Stallard echoed the sentiment.

“It’s a time for everyone to come together and celebrate the great country we live in and do some traditional Australian things.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storms widespread throughout the state

        premium_icon Storms widespread throughout the state

        News Storm warnings have been issued for large tracts of Queensland, from the northwest to the centre and south of the state.

        WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        premium_icon WIN keeping regions in news cycle

        News Regional Australia will be at the forefront of the news agenda when Sky News on...

        Council program propels graduate talent

        Council program propels graduate talent

        News Hayden O’Sing, Jonathon Brennan, Charlie Wang and Emily Fry are part of the 2020...

        Truck tyre causes delays on highway

        premium_icon Truck tyre causes delays on highway

        News Police are on scene of a single vehicle incident