Australia Day is for barefoot fun

TRUE BLUE: Moranbah Bowls Club games director Shane Witherspoon wants you to come along to the Australia Day Barefoot Bowls.

ARE you looking to do something different this Australia Day?

Maybe you are in the region without family or friends and want to spend the day with some like-minded people?

Moranbah Bowls Club's Australia Day celebrations could be right up your alley.

The event will be full of fun activities, including lawn bowls and thong throwing.

Moranbah Bowls Club's games director Shane Witherspoon said the day would also feature a unique game he created himself, dubbed "bowls darts”.

"You chalk a 4m diameter target on the bowls green and from the other end of the green, each team gets 20 balls to try and get the best out of three rolls each,” he said. "Whoever has the highest score at the end is the champion.”

Mr Witherspoon said people did not have to be experienced players to play bowls darts.

"Any age can play it. There's no regimented team rules about it,” he said.

"The other interesting part about it is you can't use your own bowls.

"You have to use what's called the club bowls.

"A lot of our full members enjoy bowls darts because it's different, you know. It is really a laugh.”

Mr Witherspoon is also firing up the barbie, so there will be great Aussie food on offer.

"We're having lamb chops, we're having sausages, bacon, because everyone loves bacon, and onion,” he said.

"I'm going to cook from 1pm to 5pm, so while you're taking part in the festivities, you don't have to eat at a certain time.”

Mr Witherspoon encouraged attendees to dress in their finest Aussie gear.

"The Australian flag, the boxing kangaroo, anything that's Australiana,” he said.

"The more Australiana and the more people that dress up, the better it will be.”