Injury toll sways to Aussie advantage

Billy Stanlake is set to return for Australia against England in the third ODI at Trent Bridge.

AUSTRALIA'S crippled pace attack is set to be boosted by the return of towering Queenslander Billy Stanlake ahead of the third ODI against England on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old was Australia's best bowler in the first match at The Oval, where he took a wicket on just his second delivery and ended with figures of 2-44, going for just 4.40 an over.

But he sustained an injury during the match, losing the toe nail on his landing foot which ruled him out of the second ODI at Cardiff, which saw Australia sink to a 2-0 series deficit.

He was seen back at full pace, however, during training on Monday night, and appears set to return for Australia's do-or-die match at Trent Bridge, Cricket Network reported.

Australia - who have for the first time since 1984 plummeted to sixth on the International Cricket Council's ODI rankings - need to win the match to avoid a fourth consecutive bilateral ODI series loss.

Stanlake returned to full pace as England ruled out all-rounders Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes for the remainder of the series.

Stokes was sidelined for the first two games of the five-match series due to a torn left hamstring.

"The plan is for Ben to continue his rehabilitation, with a view to being available to play in the Twenty20s against India starting next month," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

Woakes also missed the first two matches against Australia because of a right quadriceps tear.

The ECB said he would not be available at least until the ODI series against India which starts on July 12.

Captain Eoin Morgan missed the second ODI with back spasm, but appears set to return after making it through training on Monday.

Meanwhile, Australia's Glenn Maxwell was refined to walking laps at training after reporting tight hamstrings, but it's understood he will likely take part on Tuesday night.

Australia predicted XI: D'Arcy Short, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Tim Paine (capt), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Billy Stanlake.

England predicted XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.