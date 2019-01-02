Menu
Login
India's Ravi Ashwin walks off the ground after training in Melbourne on December 25, 2018, ahead of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —
India's Ravi Ashwin walks off the ground after training in Melbourne on December 25, 2018, ahead of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / — IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE — STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE —
Cricket

Star player out of Sydney Test

2nd Jan 2019 11:48 AM

INDIA have confirmed Ravichandran Ashwin will miss the fourth Test against Australia because of a side strain.

India had been upbeat the frontline spinner, who suffered the injury during the first Test, would return as they hunt a maiden Test series win in Australia.

The tourists will need to make at least one change to the XI that crushed Australia in Melbourne, with batsman Rohit Sharma returning home following the birth of his first child.

Ashwin's absence will likely play a huge role in the crucial SCG Test, which has been predicted to be played on a spin-friendly deck.

"He's very important in Test cricket, he's a vital part of the team," India captain Virat Kohli said.

"We need him to be 100 per cent fit. He's very disappointed he hasn't recovered in time."

Australia is yet to announce their Test team.

More Stories

australia v india cricket ravichandranashwin

Top Stories

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    Emerald growers cry out for more rain

    News Farmers remain hopeful for a good wet season, amid "sporadic” annual rainfall.

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    Spelta makes waves at comp

    News Pint-sized skiier competes with the best.

    Emerald to host racing gala

    Emerald to host racing gala

    News On The Bit honours rural racing.

    Make it home safely

    Make it home safely

    News QPS launch their 2018 road safety campaign.

    Local Partners