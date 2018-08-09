Royal freebie all Aussies can get

The portrait of the Queen that every Aussie citizen is entitled to. Picture: Supplied

ROYALISTS rejoice.

If you're an Australian citizen and you just love the royal family, did you know that you are legally entitled to get your very own portrait of our gracious Queen? To hang in your lounge room in all its glory. Who the heck knew?

Yes, under what's named the "constituents' request program," voters are eligible to receive "nationhood material", which can pertain to Aussie flags, recordings of the National Anthem, etc, but it also means you're entitled to your very own portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

And all you have to do to obtain this glorious portrait is email your local MP.

The portrait shows the Queen in all of her royal glory and was reportedly taken specifically for Australians.

The monarch is sporting a favoured "wattle spray" brooch, given to her by then-PM Robert Menzies during Elizabeth's first royal visit to Australia in 1954, and which she has worn to Australian and Commonwealth events in the decades since.

But it's not only Elizabeth you can hang on your wall; you can also request a Prince Philip portrait (not as popular, apparently). Photos, however, of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan are not available. Sorry.

Interestingly, the initiative is also just for Australians. Only Aussies can receive portraits; UK citizens have to buy them and Canadians can only download them.

According to Vice, the program is government-funded and was introduced in the Parliamentary Entitles Act 1990.

In the portrait, the Queen is wearing a “spray wattle” brooch given to her during her 1954 tour of Australia. Picture: Supplied

In 2012, then Greens leader Bob Brown slammed the initiative in parliament.

"If there is extra money available," Mr Brown said, "I suggest that it go to ensuring that indigenous people in Australia who are being deprived of their first languages be given an education in their first languages and that we stop some first languages going to extinction in this country.

"I think that might have priority. However, if there are members opposite who cannot find a picture of Her Majesty, I would be happy to provide them with one."