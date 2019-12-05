Australian cricket player heads to the region

COMING TO EMERALD: Australian cricket player Ben Laughlin will be in Emerald on November 6 as part of the BKT KFC Big Bash League Trophy Tour.

AUSTRALIAN cricketer Ben Laughlin will bring his skills to the Central Highlands tomorrow.

Cricket players across the region will have the chance to learn tricks of the trade from the 37-year-old Brisbane Heat player, who is looking forward to “slogging some” with the locals.

“There are plenty of people in regional areas who have had some tough times with the drought and fires recently,” Laughlin said.

“I’m looking forward to getting out and meeting locals, putting smiles on some faces and teaching the kids a couple of things.”

Laughlin will head to Emerald as part of the BKT KFC Big Bash League Trophy Tour across Australia, to give cricket fans a chance to see the trophy up close ahead of the Big Bash season.

“Back in Adelaide we did some regional tours and it’s amazing how much following you have out there (regional areas),” he said.

“It’s easy to get caught up in the cities because that’s where we play, but some of the young kids out there knew everything about it.”

Laughlin, who has played since he was a boy, re-signed with the Brisbane Heat this year.

In the last 18 months he’s played in domestic T20 leagues in India, Afghanistan and the Caribbean and is looking forward to encouraging locals who may want to continue to play competitively.

He said it was always great to see so many young players involved with cricket and hoped they would keep at it.

“I definitely think it is good to see kids getting involved,” he said.

“In the early days we took cricket for granted, now there’s so many options to play different sports so I think we really need to make sure it’s being promoted and people are encouraged to play.”

Head to the Emerald Brothers Cricket Club on Friday, December 6 from 4.30-6.30pm to see Laughlin and the BKT KFC Big Bash League Trophy or watch the pop-up cricket game.

“We will definitely be slogging some and throwing a few, so come down and have some fun,” he said.