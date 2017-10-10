Australian dart champion has heart set on bullseye

KYLE Anderson has had a dream since he first picked up a dart at the age of six to become a world champion.

Now the 30-year-old is hoping January's inaugural International Pro Darts Showdown Series in Queensland will be a stepping stone to reaching that goal. Along with multiple world champion Phil The Power Taylor, Anderson will compete in Mackay.

Darts has always been a part of Anderson's life, with both mum and dad and older brother Beau all part of the Western Australia darts scene.

Beau, who is now 34 and also a professional, left the Andersons' Perth home at around 11 years old to join the junior tour in Australia.

Inspired by his older sibling, Kyle decided he too wanted to go down the same path, but he recalled it wasn't easy.

"I have been around darts my whole life with mum and dad playing and I saw Beau play and wanted to do the same,” Anderson said.

"With siblings who are older than you, you hate them at times but when they do something good you want to emulate exactly what they do.

"When he first left to play juniors I remember I was crying at the airport, so mum and dad said 'if you want to go you have to pull your finger out and do what you have to do'.

"I turned 11, made the junior team and the rest is history.”

Anderson, Australia's No.2 player in the current rankings, will join seven other of the best players in the world for the International Pro Darts Showdown Series.

Sixteen-time world champion Taylor is the main attraction for the series, with former world finalist Andy "The Hammer” Hamilton and America's best player John Kuczynski adding an international flavour for the first domestic tournament of its kind in this country.

Anderson, who first came to prominence worldwide when hitting a nine-dart finish in the 2013 PDC World Championships, said taking events such as the Showdown Series across Australia could only help darts in this country and he was determined to use the tour to improve himself as a player.

"I have always wanted to be a world champion,” Anderson said.

"Not just In a team, I did that in the juniors in the 2003 world cup.

"I want to move to bigger and better things and that includes being a major TV champion and a world champion.

"If you win it sets you up for life.

"I have chosen darts to be my income and I want it to make my life easier and make my family's life easier.

"It's not easy to make money these days.”

Anderson said tournaments such as the Showdown Series and the already established Darts Masters Series can only be good for younger players coming through the ranks Down Under.

He said winning his first major TV title (the Auckland Masters) in August was the highlight of his career so far and said playing in such tournaments was such a buzz and he just wanted more of it.

"We screamed for it for years and we fell on deaf ears,” Anderson said about securing big events in Australia.

"We got the first one in Sydney (in 2013) and everyone showed how much they loved it.

"The crowd was brilliant and loud.

"They came to Perth for the first year and it was loud there as well.

"That was the biggest ovation I have had in my life in Perth.

"It gave me chills walking up.

"When I came through the curtains I thought 'I hope they remember who I am' and as soon as walked through there was just an eruption of applause.”

Anderson is hoping for a similar ovation on the tour of Queensland in January.

"I have done a couple of shows in Townsville, Brisbane and Gold Coast,” he said.

"The only place I haven't been to is Mackay, so I am looking forward to that one.

"It's a new door to be opened.

"For the tour to be in Queensland it's going to be brilliant.

"Wherever you go you take a new sport to a small town, they will jump on it straightaway.

"Darts is a sport that everyone can play.

"All I can say is just get ready for it because I think it's going to be huge.

"Get on board if you enjoy it come and have a chat to us, find out where your local club is and start playing.”

The International Pro Darts Showdown Series begins in Brisbane on January 10-11 at the Royal International Convention Centre and rumbles on to the Gold Coast Events Centre at the Gold Coast Turf Club on January 17-18 and will move to Townsville Stadium on January 24-25 before finishing off at the Mackay Entertainment Centre on January 27-28.

Tickets are available from Ticketek with further details at prodartsshowdownseries.com.au.\