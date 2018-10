Australian GP to lead F1 2019 schedule

Lewis Hamilton lets loose on the podium after winning the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend. Picture: Shintaro Nakane/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

Lewis Hamilton lets loose on the podium after winning the Japanese Grand Prix last weekend. Picture: Shintaro Nakane/The Yomiuri Shimbun/AP

THE Australian Grand Prix has taken its usual place at the top of the calendar for the 2019 Formula One season, with Melbourne to host the opening race on March 17 at Albert Park.

Following a meeting of its World Motor Sport Council, world governing body FIA said 21 races would be held next year, with 11 in Europe, five in Asia, four in the Americas and one in Australia.

The season will begin on March 17 in Melbourne and finish on December 1 in Abu Dhabi.

FIA also approved a number of technical rule changes, including the alignment of overtaking protocols once safety cars return to the pits.

DATES, RACES AND VENUES FOR 2019

March 17: Australia, Melbourne

March 31: Bahrain, Sakhir

April 14: China, Shanghai

April 28: Azerbaijan, Baku

May 12: Spain, Barcelona

May 26: Monaco, Monaco

June 9: Canada, Montreal

June 23: France,Le Castellet

June 30: Austria, Spielberg

July 14: Britain, Silverstone

July 28: Germany, Hockenheim

Aug. 4: Hungary, Budapest

Sept. 1: Belgium, Spa

Sept. 8: Italy, Monza

Sept. 22: Singapore, Singapore

Sept. 29: Russia, Sochi

Oct. 13: Japan, Suzuka

Oct. 27: Mexico, Mexico City

Nov. 3: United States, Austin

Nov. 17: Brazil, Sao Paulo

Dec. 1: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina

- AP