Australian reported dead in Kenya attack

Women console each other at the scene of a violent attack at a luxury hotel in Nairobi. Picture: AP

AN AUSTRALIAN man visiting his girlfriend in Kenya was reportedly one of 21 people killed in an attack by al Shabaab militants on a hotel in the capital Nairobi, Kenyan media reports say.

Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet gave the nationalities of some of those killed in Tuesday's attack, including an American and a Briton.

"An Australian man who was on his first trip to Kenya to visit his university girlfriend was also among the dead," Kenya's The Daily Nation reported on its website.

Security forces help civilians flee the scene as cars burn behind, at a hotel complex in Nairobi, Kenya. Picture: AP

A Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesman said in a statement the high commission in Nairobi continued to seek further information from local authorities on whether any Australians had been affected by the attack. "This includes urgently seeking to verify reports that an Australian has been killed."

Kenya's Standard Digital news website reported that the Australian reportedly killed in the attack was 36 years old and had spoken to his Kenyan girlfriend by phone during the attack before he suddenly hung up.

In this grab taken from security camera footage released to the local media, heavily armed attackers walk in the compound of a hotel in Nairobi. Picture: AP

The website quoted his girlfriend, a student at Kenyatta University, as saying he could still be alive if she had not persuaded him to stay at the dusitD2 hotel.

She rushed to the hotel when she heard of the attack and then received a call from her boyfriend who told her in a hushed voice they had been "marooned by the terrorists".

Kenyan armed forces rescue people after an attack on a hotel, in Nairobi. Picture: AP

"The call lasted four minutes before he suddenly hung up. There were gunshots in the background," the website reported.

"He is gone forever. He did not even bid me goodbye," the girlfriend was quoted as saying.

Kenyan security forces at the scene of a hotel attack in Nairobi. Picture: AP