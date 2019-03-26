Mum-of-two’s killer abs stun fans

Mum-of-two Erin McNaught has stunned fans with her sculpted six pack.

An Aussie mum-of-two has stunned fans with her incredible six-pack.

Erin Mcnaught took to Instagram to share a photo of herself sunbaking in a white polka dot bikini while on a trip to Brisbane.

The 27-year-old former Miss Australia captioned the snap saying she was laughing at her "tiny hand", but it was her sculpted abs that captured the attention of her 177,000 followers.

"Never mind the hand check that body!" one excited fan wrote.

"No one noticed your hand.." another agreed, adding multiple flame emojis.

Someone else said: "Abs are on fire."

While one person declared Erin was "so damn fit".

The model usually resides in the UK with her singer husband Elliot John Gleave, better known as Example.

However, she has been on holiday in her home country since December and making the most of the warm weather and her super cute bikini.

It has been reported the pair - who have two kids Evander Maxwell and Ennio - have spent $2.8m on a new home in Brisbane.

In January, fans expressed their concern over her weight in a bikini photo, something Erin wasted no time in shutting down.

"JELLYFISH ALERT! The weird pose I'm doing is that of someone who has just leapt out of the ocean onto the handrail to avoid a pretty big jelly that had very long, suspicious looking tentacles," she wrote alongside the photo.

But one fan responded: "Yes anarexia (sic) is dangerous."

Not taking the comments lying down, Erin responded: "It is a terrible disease and can be dangerous to those afflicted, yes.

"I don't see how your comment pertains to a jellyfish? I'm sure they don't intentionally limit their food intake to stay thin?"

The clapback led fans to praise the mum, calling her an "inspiration".

"Some people are naturally slim, she's definitely not anorexic, she's lean and a healthy Mumma. Don't be so nasty," said one person.

While another declared: "Your body is awesome and like you said it's fed your beautiful babies. Keep being an inspiration to many young woman."

She's also no stranger to sharing racy bikini shots, regularly snapping shots of her "without clothes".

