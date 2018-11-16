Aussie snappers wow judges

A number of Aussie photographers have wowed judges at the EPSON International Pano Awards. Picture: Yuen Chee /The EPSON International Pano Awards

Incredible vistas captured across the world have stunned judges at the EPSON International Pano Awards.

A number of awe-inspiring images by talented Aussie photographers caught the attention of the competition's judges, who received almost 5000 entries from across 74 countries.

The awards celebrate photographic panoramas, and this year, a stunning array were on show across the two main categories: Nature/Landscape and Built Environment/Architecture.

Photographer Vitaly Golovatyuk named this manipulated photo of Hong Kong ‘Inception’. Picture: Vitaly Golovatyuk/The EPSON International Pano Awards

Perhaps among the most inviting swamps ever. American photographer David Thompson snapped this at Swamps Southern, USA. Picture: David Thompson /The EPSON International Pano Awards

Looking like it was captured in a land before time, Dylan Toh took out sixth place with his snap of the rugged landscape surrounding Lake Oberon in Tasmania.

Highlighting Australia's amazing natural beauty, Toh described the shot titled Cradle of Life as one of his "pride and joys" on Instagram.

Dylan Toh showed off Tasmanian beauty in his photo ‘Cradle of Life’. Picture: Dylan Toh /The EPSON International Pano Awards

And you wouldn't be blamed for thinking Tom Putt's bold image was actually paint on a canvas.

Painting or photo? Aussie Tom Putt’s image that saw him place second for the Carolyn Mitchum Award. Picture: Tom Putt /The EPSON International Pano Awards

In fact, it was a scene captured in Iceland. Dubbed River of Fire, it saw Putt claim runner-up for the Carolyn Mitchum Award, which rewards photography that conveys a 'feeling' and tells a story. And with the landscape seemingly in motion despite the stationary image, it's easy to see why it received such high praise.

I like to be, under the sea. Picture: Daniel Eisele/The EPSON International Pano Awards

American snapper Colin Sillerud proved good things can eventuate after everything seemingly goes wrong.

His photo, Spark, which shows nature in full force among the rocky backdrop of the Grand Canyon, saw him win the EPSON Digital Art Prize. And while it took months of preparation, he then had to battle many hurdles.

"Monsoon season is my favourite. The air breathes with energy and uncertainty. Blistering heat can turn to a freezing deluge in minutes," Sillerud said.

Emergencies delayed his departure by two weeks, and he feared he'd wasted the season. When he finally departed, whether forecasts were predicting blue skies.

"The only moisture left was a tear welling in my eye," he said.

Sillerud then changed his destination, and while it was clear skies upon his arrival, conditions soon changed.

"By 1am, three storms surrounded me, each unleashing a bolt every 5-10 seconds. I shot on automatic and after hours of ecstasy I collapsed like a giddy toddler."

Colin Sillerud captured this amazing photo when all hope appeared to have been lost. Picture: Colin Sillerud/The EPSON International Pano Awards

Back on home soil, Chandra Bong placed within the top 50 in the amateur division with her photo of an Australian ocean pool.

While swimmers might be having a leisurely splash, just below waves lash the rocky edges in a striking contrast.

This photo of an Australian ocean pool placed within the top 50 of the amateur division. Picture: Chandra Bong/The EPSON International Pano Awards

Aussie Ignacio Palacios ventured to Finland to capture some incredible frozen trees which appear to be bowing under the weight of their temporary icy weight.

On Instagram, Palacios said the landscape was "absolutely amazing".

"I had never seen anything like that," Palacios wrote in a caption.

"It was like being in another planet with minimum temperatures of -28 degrees celsius."

Ignacio Placios battled freezing temperatures to snap this photo. Picture: Ignacio Palacios /The EPSON International Pano Awards

A spokesman for EPSON Australia said: "The great thing about photography is that the rewards and challenges are very personal; every photographer is on their own journey."

Entry details for next year's competition have not yet been announced.

This stunning photo was runner-up for the EPSON Digital Art Prize. Picture: Mads Peter Iversen /The EPSON International Pano Awards

Who knew it was possible to be so relaxed among seagulls? Picture: Jason Denning /The EPSON International Pano Awards

Snapped at Doña Ana County, New Mexico, US, Picture: Vlado Baca /The EPSON International Pano Awards