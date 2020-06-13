Menu
Australian sentenced to death in China

by David Aidone, AAP
13th Jun 2020 3:05 PM
An Australian man has reportedly been sentenced to death in China for drug-smuggling offences.

Local media reports the man was detained in the Chinese city of Guangzhou in 2013 for smuggling 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court today announced the man had been sentenced to death in a "first-instance judgment" on Wednesday, June 10.

 

The Federal Government has reportedly confirmed the sentence, and has identified the Australian man as Cam Gillespie, according to Nine Newspapers.

News Corp Australia has contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for comment.

It comes amid heightened tensions between Canberra and Beijing, with China recently calling for Australia to "do some soul-searching" and face up to racism against Chinese students.

Chinese authorities have told students to reconsider travelling to Australia, warning of a rise in racist attacks.

When it comes to our record of multiculturalism, of freedom of religion, of liberty, treating everybody equally, I'm happy to stack Australia's record up all around the world," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Beijing has also targeted Australian barley farmers and beef producers after Mr Morrison led international calls for an independent coronavirus inquiry. He has described China's multi-pronged trade attacks as coercion.

With diplomatic relations in the doldrums, Mr Morrison was asked whether Australia's "comprehensive strategic partnership" with China was working.

"Well, Australia has done nothing to injure it," he told reporters. "I stress that Australia has done nothing to injure that partnership, nothing at all."

More to come.

 

Originally published as Australian sentenced to death in China

