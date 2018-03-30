Menu
Login
Sport

Aussie 7s captain coward punched

James Stannard was coward punched overnight
James Stannard was coward punched overnight
by Jamie Pandaram

AUSTRALIAN rugby sevens captain James Stannard has been hospitalised after allegedly being coward punched.

Stannard is conscious and has escaped major injury, having been floored on Coogee Bay Rd outside a kebab shop in the early hours of Friday morning.

A man approached Stannard about 3.10am and punched him in the head, resulting in the rugby player falling back and hitting his head on the pavement.

A 22-year-old man who allegedly punched Stannard fled the scene but was caught by other witnesses and held until police arrived to arrest him.

 

Stannard was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital. He was said to be awake and recovering well.

The 22-year-old British national was taken to Maroubra Police Station and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has been granted strict conditional bail and is expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on Thursday, April 19.

One of the most popular figures on the Australian sevens scene, 35-year-old Stannard was recently chosen to captain Australia at the coming Commonwealth Games.

Topics:  australian sevens commonwealth games coward punch james stannard

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

'Find of a lifetime' in the Sapphire gemfields

There had been considerable rain a week or so before and there it was, lying tantalisingly within reach on the surface of the ground.

Swimming with pride

MAKING A SPLASH: Tegan Sprought competes in butterfly for the Primary School Capricornia team at the Queensland State Schools Swimming Championships.

Youngsters record their personal bests.

Sunlight ran a close call in million dollar Golden Slipper

Rae Fletcher and family connections on course at Rosehill to cheer home sunlight.

Sunlight came close to taking out the million dollar Golden Slipper.

Heads high after a Aussie boxing title loss

Charlie Bell and Lachlan Hopes at the 2018 Australian boxing Titles.

Moranbah boxers leave Australian Boxing Titles with their heads high

Local Partners