Tennis world in shock after death of Aussie star

Todd Reid plays his first match at the 2008 APS Manly Seaside Tennis Championship at the Manly Lawn Tennis Centre.

FORMER Aussie tennis star Todd Reid has died at the age of 34.

The Australian tennis community is in shock at the premature death of the former New South Wales tennis prodigy, who was tipped to be the next big thing of Australian tennis after winning the 2002 Wimbledon boy's singles crown while still in high school.

A Tennis Australia spokesperson has confirmed the Herald Sun's original report that Reid died on Tuesday.

The cause of death is unknown although it is understood there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Bursting onto the professional tennis scene in 2002, Reid quickly emerged as the No. 3 Aussie tennis player of the early noughties behind Lleyton Hewitt and Mark Philippoussis.

Todd Reid in 2002.

Reid quit tennis in 2005 after a series of injuries and glandular fever. He'd had his best season on the ATP Tour just 12 months earlier.

It came off the back of a breakthrough 2004 Australian Open campaign where Reid won through to the third round of the men's singles tournament before he was beaten by Roger Federer.

Reid achieved a career-high ATP Tour ranking of 105 the same year.

Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge led the outpouring of grief from the Aussie tennis community when he passed on his prayers for Reid and his family in a post on Twitter.

Very saddened to hear the news of the passing of Todd Reid. We never know how much someone can be suffering. Prayers for Todd and his family. #RIP #tennisfamily @ATPWorldTour @TennisAustralia @beyondblue — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) October 26, 2018

RIP Todd 😔 — Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) October 26, 2018

Sad to hear the news of Todd Reid's passing. Had such talent as a junior. — Nat Edwards (@Nat_Edwards) October 26, 2018

This is so sad. RIP Todd Reid. Pumped up so much as a 13-year-old prospect, went on to win Junior Wimbledon in 2002, then made the third round of the Australian Open in 2004, but a lot of things conspired to prevent him reaching his potential.https://t.co/tIzYVTCQXU — Marc McGowan (@ByMarcMcGowan) October 26, 2018

Readers seeking support and information about suicide prevention can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14