Australia’s biggest grossing film snubbed at awards
Despite being the most commercially successful Australian film of the year with box office sales of more than $11.5 million, Michelle Payne biopic Ride Like A Girl failed to pick up any awards at the industry's biggest night of the year.
Nominated in three categories at last night's Australian Academy of Cinema Television Arts (AACTA) Awards, Teresa Palmer missed out on the Best Actress trophy to Aisling Franciosi for The Nightingale, which also trumped Ride Like A Girl for Best Film. The film also missed out on Best Original Music Score.
"It is very overwhelming and hard to believe at times," Melbourne Cup winning jockey Payne told The Daily Telegraph of the film's success.
"It (the film) represents following a dream and perseverance. It is not always going to be easy in life but you have to believe in yourself and stick at it and I really am proud of that."
Actor Sam Neil, who plays Payne's father Paddy in the film, was disappointed Ride Like A Girl didn't win anything.
"Given that it's the highest-grossing film, it would be great if it got (an award). It's been very popular, I get stopped in the street by people who say they loved it."
Ride Like A Girl was directed by Rachel Griffiths, who did take home an award, winning Best Guest or Supporting Actress in a TV drama for ABC series, Total Control.
Deborah Mailman also won for that series, named Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama.
Jennifer Kent directed The Nightingale was the big winner of the night, also securing Best Supporting Actress for Magnolia Maymuru, Best Direction and Best Screenplay.
Neill meanwhile received the Longford Lyell Award, a lifetime achievement honour for his almost five decades on the big and small screen. Academy Award winning director George Miller presented Neill the award with touching tributes from Meryl Streep, Taika Waititi and Jane Campion.
FULL LIST OF 2019 AACTA AWARD WINNERS:
Best Lead Actress in a Television Drama
Deborah Mailman TOTAL CONTROL - Blackfella Films (ABC)
Best Guest or Supporting Actor in a Television Drama
Richard Roxburgh THE HUNTING - Closer Productions (SBS)
BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
Lego Masters Australia - Endemol Shine Australia
BEST DIRECTION
The Nightingale - Jennifer Kent
BEST SCREENPLAY
The Nightingale - Jennifer Kent
BEST DOCUMENTARY OR FACTUAL PROGRAM
Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds
BEST DOCUMENTARY
The Australian Dream
BEST FACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM
You Can't Ask That (ABC)
BEST TELEFEATURE OR MINI SERIES
Lambs of God (Foxtel - Showcase)
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A TELEVISION COMEDY
Alison Bell - The Letdown (ABC)
BEST ONLINE DRAMA OR COMEDY
Robbie Hood
BEST LEAD ACTOR
Damon Herriman - Judy & Punch
BEST LEAD ACTOR IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Scott Ryan - Mr Inbetween (Foxtel - Showcase)
BEST LEAD ACTRESS
Aisling Franciosi - The Nightingale
BEST GUEST OR SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION DRAMA
Rachel Griffiths - Total Control (ABC)
THE BYRON KENNEDY AWARD
PJ Voeten
THE LONGFORD LYELL AWARD
Sam Neill
BEST ASIAN FILM
Parasite
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Total Control (ABC)
BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Love It Or List It (Foxtel - Lifestyle)
BEST REALITY PROGRAM
Australian Survivor: Champions v Contenders (Ten)
BEST FILM
The Nightingale