Australia’s stage three lockdown: What it could look like

Australians have gone from being able to move freely to being told to "stay at home" as thousands lose their jobs.

Businesses have been shut down and all non-urgent elective surgery has been frozen by the Morrison government in the space of a week.

Australians are being encouraged to work from home, with restrictions in place on eating out, socialising and standing 1.5 metres apart to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

At this rate, it is a miracle hairdressers and barbers are even allowed to continue operating under the condition customers are kept four square metres apart on premises and personal contact during visits is minimal.

If the number of infections continue to escalate, Australia will soon enforce tougher restrictions and look to the rules being imposed in neighbouring countries.

In New Zealand, all non-essential workers have been ordered to stay home and only venture outside for essential trips to supermarket, pharmacy and bank.

They have even been asked to only have physical contact with people they live with.

The roads in Auckland after New Zealand goes into lockdown. Picture: Bradley White/Getty

The nation's total lockdown, which was rolled out today, encourages New Zealanders to act as if they have the coronavirus.

Even schools in New Zealand will be closed for several weeks after the number of confirmed cases jumped to 205, with six requiring hospitalisation.

At this point, there is no plan to close schools in Australia.

A street, which is usually very busy, Auckland, New Zealand. Picture: Bradley White/Getty

However, it could be part of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's stage three lockdown plan.

Eleven Australians have so far died from the virus, including two Victorian men in their 70s today.

More than 169,000 have been tested for the disease.

If Australians do not adhere to rules enforced by the National Cabinet, Australians could even face the possibility of having similar measures imposed in Wuhan - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak - rolled out on home soil.

Residents of Wuhan and other cities in Hubei province were effectively locked down for two months, with one person from each household permitted to go outside for provisions every two days.

The only other people allowed out were those needing medical attention or working in the medical, supermarket and pharmacy field.

It is only now China has begun to lift restrictions, with traffic controls being eased in Hubei and residents being allowed to leave the city of Wuhan but cannot leave Hubei province until April 8.

Workers in Hubei, who quarantined at home, are now able to use public transport again and have been told to go back to work by the government. However, schools remain closed.

While it is a milestone for the country, it is a stark potential reality for Australia and many other countries affected by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

VIRUS RESTRICTIONS: WHAT IS HAPPENING AROUND THE WORLD

ITALY

New Zealand's restrictions mirror Italy's lockdown measures, which outline a nationwide lockdown and police charging citizens who flout the rules.

Public gatherings are banned, parks and beaches are shut, sporting events are suspended, and schools and universities are closed.

A woman hanging clothes in Rome, Italy, while in isolation. Picture: Marco Di Lauro/Getty

Joggers have also been advised to only stick to running around the block when exercising.

Shoppers are required to wait in socially distanced queues to go to the supermarket as well.

Italian police began mobilising drones on Monday to enforce restrictions on citizens' movements.

Shoppers after being given 10 minutes to access the supermarket for essentials in Casalpusterlengo, south-west Milan, Italy. Picture: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty

UK

The UK has also taken a drastic stance to stop the spread of the coronavirus, with Prime Minister Borris Johnson ordering a three-week national lockdown.

Non-essential shops and services will now be closed, and gatherings of more than two people will be banned.

Mr Johnson on Tuesday said residents should "stay at home".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the closure of most retail stores and banned gatherings of three or more in a stepped-up response to slow the new coronavirus. Picture: AP

Under the new measures, going out to shop for basic necessities is still allowed, as is exercise, medical needs, and travel to and from work.

However, Mr Johnson said shops selling items such as clothes or electronics as well as libraries, playgrounds and places of worship would be shut, with the ban extending to weddings and baptisms but not funerals.

The Grand hotel on Brighton seafron has closed its doors to customers, in order to offer its rooms free of charge and exclusively to NHS staff. Picture: Dan Istitene/Getty

Parks will remain open but Mr Johnson warned: "If you don't follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings."

British justice officials have also put new jury trials on hold as the court system places safety measures in place amid the coronavirus crisis.

All McDonald's stores in the UK and Ireland will close as well to protect staff and customers from the spread of the coronavirus.

IRELAND

In Ireland, all non-essential businesses have been ordered to shut.

USA

In the US, guidelines were issued by President Donald Trump a week ago to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which curbed unnecessary travel for 15 days.

the Federal Reserve has also unveiled an unprecedented bond-buying programme, in a move not seen since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Sunday the lockdown affecting large segments of the American public was likely to last 10 to 12 weeks, or until early June.

The White House has recommended limiting gatherings to 10 people.

Theme parks, bars, nightclubs and many beaches are also closed in Florida.

Hospital systems in hard-hit areas, including New York and Washington state, have begun postponing elective surgeries as well, as they anticipate a need for more hospital beds for people diagnosed with the virus.

The scramble to marshal public health and political resources has intensified in New York, with a statewide lockdown taking effect amid worries the city of 8.4 million will become one of the world's biggest hot spots.

The state of Alabama is postponing its scheduled March 31 primary run-off in the Senate race between Jeff Sessions and former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Five other states also have postponed their primaries because of the coronavirus pandemic: Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland and Ohio.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency on March 13 and said all public schools would be closed from March 18 to April 6.

State-run libraries, museums, archives and schools will be closed in the state of Alaska as well, with many other states taking similar but individual and drastic action of their own.

Action in other US states include the closure of bars, restaurants and cinemas; restriction of restaurant and cafe capacities; and calls for residents to stay at home.

CHINA

Throughout its lockdown, China imposed a 14-day quarantine for overseas visitors.

It also had strict social distancing for anybody in the country and the public monitoring of citizens and punishments for infringements.

China's National Health Commission reported 67 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, all of which it says were imported infections in recent arrivals from abroad.

People using public transport in Beijing, China, after being on strict lockdown. Picture: Lintao Zhang/Getty

There were no new cases reported in Wuhan, the central Chinese provincial capital where the coronavirus emerged in December.

A research and breeding facility for giant pandas reopened in southwest Sichuan province two months after closing due to the coronavirus, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

SPAIN

Soldiers in Spain tasked with fighting the outbreak reported finding abandoned elderly people - some dead - at retirement homes.

Younger people have been warned not to visit elderly lowed ones to avoid spreading the virus to the most vulnerable, but "ticking time bombs".

CHILE

Chile has become the latest country to prevent one - the Dutch-flagged Zaandam with 1,800 people on board - from docking.

Chile is concerned that 42 of those on board with flu symptoms might be carrying COVID-19 coronavirus, but previous experience with a ship off Japan has shown the disease spreads quickly among trapped passengers.

EGYPT

Egypt announced a night-time curfew for two weeks.

CANADA

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is deferring tax payments until August, providing a wage subsidy for small business and pausing student loan payments amid the pandemic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Canadians on the COVID-19 situation from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa.

Trudeau says government is focused on making sure Canadians have the money they need to support their families, buy groceries and pay the rent.

Trudeau has also said "enough is enough. Go home and stay home."

He said staying at home is a duty and the government will enforce it if necessary.

TURKEY

In Turkey, the nation is sealing its land and rail border crossings with Greece and Bulgaria as part of its efforts to contain the new coronavirus outbreak.

Ferry crossings between Turkey and Greece have also been suspended.

Turkey has suspended flights from 20 countries, closed schools and universities and shut down bars, night clubs, cafes, cinemas and gyms among other measures to contain the virus' spread.

SOUTH AFRICA

In South Africa, Africa's most industrialised economy and a nation of 57 million people, the nation is going into a nationwide lockdown for 21 days - starting Thursday - to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

South Africa will be the third country in Africa to close down all but essential economic activity after Rwanda and Tunisia.

South Africa's lockdown will be enforced by police and the military, with convoys having already deployed across Johannesburg.

All South Africans will be required to stay home, except for those working in essential services, such as healthcare providers, workers in the security industry and those involved in the production and distribution of food, power and medical products.

Residents will only be allowed to leave home "under strictly controlled circumstances", according to President Cyril Ramaphosa, which will enable them to access goods including medical supplies and food.

Banks, supermarkets and gas stations are allowed to continue operations.

AUSTRIA

In Austria,gatherings of more than five people have been banned and people have been told only to go out if necessary.

Universities have been suspended and students aged 15 plus have been told to stay at home.

Borders with Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungry, Italy and Slovenia have been closed, and travellers are required to obtain medical clearance before departure.

ALBANIA

Albania is also in a lockdown, with all borders closed, and schools, cafes, restaurants, gyms, and public and private transport shut.

All shops except for groceries and pharmacies are also closed.

Albania has 89 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and a death toll of four.

POLAND

In Poland, Polish police have carried out inspections of nearly 80,000 people subjected to forced quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic and found 318 cases of people violating the quarantine.

The Polish government has enacted increasingly firm measures in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Border control guards and medical workers measure temperatures of those crossing the German-Polish border at Slubice and Frankfurt. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty

The government last week increased penalties for quarantine noncompliance from 5,000 zlotys ($1,180) to 30,000 zlotys ($7,075).

Authorities extended an initial two-week closure of all schools in the country for an additional two weeks, lasting through Easter.

A medical worker measures the temperature of a passenger in the truck crossing German-Polish border at Slubice and Frankfurt. Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty

They also introduced a phone app to track those in home quarantine.

With a population of 38 million people, Poland reported it had 649 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths on Tuesday.

SRI LANKA

Sri Lanka's government has also banned non-essential travel across the Indian Ocean island nation, in the latest measure to contain the spreading of the coronavirus.

The government is allowing the transport of rice and other essential items.

A statement from the president's office said the government has banned the transporting of tourists, which is a major source of income for the country.

Sri Lanka reported it had confirmed 82 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

INDONESIA

In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown on Jakarta and has instead ordered mass testing to contain the coronavirus disease spread and has prepared about 200 hospitals run by government, military and police as well as private as the country braces for an anticipated surge in coronavirus patients.

The nation reported on Tuesday it had 514 coronavirus cases with 48 deaths, including six doctors and a nurse who died while helping patients with a lack of protective tools.

JAPAN

In Japan, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been pushed back to next year.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tried to sound an optimistic note, vowing the delayed sporting extravaganza would be "a testament to mankind's defeat of the new virus".

It follows a nationwide announcement on Monday which would require a 14-day quarantine to all visitors from the United States, including Japanese and Americans, effective Thursday and until the end of April.

Japan on Sunday raised a travel advisory for the US, urging the Japanese citizens not to make non-essential trips to the US.

INDIA

India ordered its 1.3 billion people - the world's second biggest population - to stay at home for all but essential business on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "total lockdown" call doubled the number of people across the globe under some form of movement restriction to slow the spread of the virus to more than 2.6 billion people.

"To save India, to save its every citizen, you, your family … every street, every neighbourhood is being put under lockdown," Modi said, announcing this would go into effect at midnight, Delhi time.

Mod spoke as the epidemic continued to ravage the global economy and cut a swath through the world's sporting, cultural and social agenda, forcing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be pushed back to next year.

Originally published as Australia's stage three lockdown: What it could look like