Author lends her voice for health

HEALTH TALKS: Eminent Australian author and playwright Rosalie Ham is speaking at an upcoming fundraiser for Better Healthcare Foundation. Contributed

AUSTRALIAN author and playwright Rosalie Ham knows a thing or two about the mental health struggles experienced in rural areas.

Ms Ham - who was born and raised in a small town in New South Wales - said mental health was something which had only started being discussed recently.

"There's been the Royal Commission on it and there seems to be a swell of being aware and for men in particular to speak up,” Ms Ham said.

"And I think that's enormously important especially given the high rate of tragedies around young men in rural areas.

"Something has to be done - it's not good enough. The resources need to be there - they need to feel that they can talk and approach people.”

So when Ms Ham was invited to speak at a Better Healthcare Foundation event - the proceeds of which will go towards supporting health services in the Central Highlands - she embraced the opportunity.

At the event, An Evening with The Dressmaker, Ms Ham will discuss her popular book, The Dressmaker, and her life.

"It's a wonderful thing to be given an opportunity to talk about a book, especially one that was published 20 years ago and the other thing is it's for a good cause - it's for the Better Healthcare Foundation so that was a really good thing to speak at and be involved with,” she said.

Ms Ham said she enjoyed speaking events in small communities.

"I always enjoy going to a hall, meeting the people that are going to be putting on the event - they've gone to a huge amount of trouble - and then the people just keep coming through the door and suddenly, the hall is full of people and they're there with optimism and hope and they're wanting to enjoy themselves and wanting to hear someone speak.”

Helping hand

When: Saturday, August 10 from 6pm-11pm

Where: McIndoe Function Centre, Emerald

Cost: $75 per person