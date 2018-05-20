Author shares her wisdom

INSPIRING WRITER: Jenny Old, author of Back of Beyond , will present an Author Talk next Monday at the Emerald Library.

GOLD Coast author Jenny Old is on her way to Emerald to inspire and encourage the region's aspiring writers.

Mrs Old recently had her first book, Back of Beyond, originally called McAllister, published in March and described the experience like "giving birth”.

"It was the most amazing feeling to have the book published,” she said.

"I originally independently published McAllister in 2016, and in my mind I thought the book would be really interesting to family, friends and people out in the country, but I sold 2000 copies in nine months, which was a record for InHouse Publishing.

"Allen and Unwin then offered me a contract. They changed the name to Back of Beyond, streamlined it and now it is in all major book stores and airports.

"I am still quite overwhelmed, it's unbelievable.”

Back of Beyond is about a woman who falls in love and moves to a property called McAllister in the remote Gulf Country of far north Queensland, where she spends 18 years of her life.

The synopsis reads, "surviving fires, floods, Cyclone Ted and the 1970s Beef Crash, this is one woman's remarkable story of love, adventure, disasters and wonderful times in the Gulf Country”.

Mrs Old said the message she wanted to get across was about the important role women played in the bush.

"When I wrote Back of Beyond I couldn't believe what I did living on McAllister,” she said.

"Women's role in the bush is vital and I think they are the unsung heroes. I want people to appreciate the great northern country, what it gives and what the women do.”

See Jenny Old at 10.30am next Monday, May 21, for her Author Talk at Emerald Library.