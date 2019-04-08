Menu
Login
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Police have seized 585kg of the drug ice. Picture: iStock
Crime

Authorities seize 585kg of ice

8th Apr 2019 8:37 AM

More than half a tonne of the drug ice with an estimated street value in excess of $438 million has been discovered in a container shipped from Singapore.

The 585kg of methylamphetamine was uncovered last month in refrigerators in the shipment by Australian Border Force officers, prompting a joint-agency investigation with NSW Police and Australian Federal Police.

Two search warrants were executed in Sydney on April 5.

The ABF, NSW Police and AFP will hold a press conference at Port Botany on Monday to discuss the probe.

bust drugs ice meth

Top Stories

    Boys blitz their competition

    Boys blitz their competition

    News The under 16s boys basketball team has made the 2019 state trials.

    CH mine brings jobs

    CH mine brings jobs

    News Local employees sought by new owners.

    Walking to raise awareness

    Walking to raise awareness

    News Moranbah teen tackles Kokoda trail.

    The great Headspace debate

    The great Headspace debate

    News A satellite service has been announced for the Central Highlands.