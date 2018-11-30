Aussie cop killed in NZ avalanche

A New South Wales policeman has been killed in an avalanche while hiking in New Zealand.

He is understood to be the second NSW police officer to die in the country's South Island this year.

The off-duty 40-year-old officer was buried after he and a companion are thought to have triggered a small avalanche while climbing down the Eugenie Glacier at Mount Cook National Park on Thursday, police say.

While he has not been named publicly by New Zealand authorities, NSW Police say he was a leading senior constable with the Blue Mountains Police Area Command.

"NSW Police have offered support and condolences to the officers wife and family," a spokesperson said.

The hiking pair had turned back due to poor weather when the 20-metre wave travelled 300 metres and pushed them into a crevasse.

The second man, left with minor injuries, was unable to get to his friend in time, New Zealand police inspector Dave Gaskin told media.

He was later winched out by helicopter after setting off a locator beacon.

A third member of their party had been unwell in the morning and stayed behind in a hut. He and the injured hiker were later flown off the mountain. Inspector Gaskin described the climbers as reasonably proficient and experienced.

The man is the second NSW police office to die in New Zealand this year. Picture: Supplied

An advisory on Thursday morning warned of a moderate avalanche risk above 1200m, due to unstable snow and poor weather in the days prior, a Mountain Safety Council spokesman said.

"(It's) an inherently dangerous place to go," the spokesman said.

An update later in the afternoon warned there was considerable risk from dangerous avalanche conditions in the area and said "cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making" were essential.

Rain had aggravated the risks in an already unforgiving environment, the Department of Conservation said.

"The snow at Eugenie Glacier was loose and slushy as warmer temperatures meant the snow hadn't frozen for several nights," said the department's Mount Cook operations manager, Brent Swanson.

Thursday's event was the second deadly avalanche at the national park in recent weeks.

Last month, on nearby Mount Hicks, New Zealand adventurer Jo Morgan managed to dig her way out of the snow that killed her two companions, Martin Hess and Wolfgang Maier.

NSW senior constable Joshua Paroci died in New Zealand in May. Picture: Supplied

Another member of the NSW police force, 31-year-old Joshua Paroci, died in May while rafting near Queenstown.

Mr Paroci was among six Australians when the raft flipped on rapids at Skippers Canyon.

As they were being towed to the riverbank, Mr Paroci lost his grip and was swept through another rapid. Paramedics attempted to revive the senior constable on the shore, but they were unable to save him.