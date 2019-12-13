Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TOUGH TASK: Brisbane's Chris Dolan is planning to walk for five days from his home in Moggill to Stanthorpe.
TOUGH TASK: Brisbane's Chris Dolan is planning to walk for five days from his home in Moggill to Stanthorpe.
Weather

‘Average Joe’ plans mammoth journey for drought relief

Matthew Purcell
13th Dec 2019 11:10 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 26-YEAR-OLD who bills himself as an "average guy" is set to undergo a mammoth challenge, that's anything but average.

Earlier in the week, Moggill's Chris Dolan announced his plans to complete an arduous journey, walking 200 kilometres from his home to Stanthorpe.

"On December 27 I am going to walk from my home in Moggill, for 5 days, to arrive on New Year's Eve morning at the town of Stanthorpe," Mr Dolan said.

"Why would I walk almost 200 kilometres through the December heat to a place I haven't even visited before?

"Well for one, I've never been and it looks like a nice place to visit."

Watching from a far as Stanthorpe continues to battle through drought and the impacts of fire, Mr Dolan said he wanted to get off the couch and do something.

"I'm tired of sitting at home and wanting to help but never knowing quite what to do.

So I figured I'll roll the dice," he said.

"Why on earth am I willing to struggle through this journey?

"Because it's a struggle when you can't just turn on the tap for a glass of water.

"Because it's a struggle to not be able to feed your animals because the paddocks are bone dry.

"Because it's a struggle to only be growing crops at a fraction of your normal output, and watering some not for yield but just to keep them alive for when the drought finally breaks.

"Because it's a struggle fighting the raging bush fires.

"I'm doing this in the hopes of raising awareness and funds for the people of Stanthorpe."

Mr Dolan has set up a GoFundMe page, calling for donations which he'll disperse local charities helping in the water relief and fire recovery efforts.

He has set himself a $10,000 target.

Head to his page to donate: https://www.gofundme.com/f/steps-for-stanthorpe

chris dolan drought fitness health
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Low water levels a safety hazard

        Low water levels a safety hazard

        News Hazards and shallow water may present a serious safety risk.

        CQ engineer the first woman in Qld to earn explosion skill

        premium_icon CQ engineer the first woman in Qld to earn explosion skill

        Business She will perform a critical role in underground mines

        Opinion: Strong voice takes regional priorities to Canberra

        premium_icon Opinion: Strong voice takes regional priorities to Canberra

        Opinion Strong for Generations: One of the core values of GW3 is to advocate for the Mackay...

        Free bikes for Emerald students

        Free bikes for Emerald students

        News Young riders have been awarded for travelling safety.