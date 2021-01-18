Menu
Fanny Lumsden is gearing up to bring her award-winning album 'fallow' to Queensland for a bunch of shows. Picture: Contributed
Music

Award-winning country singer brings album tour to CQ

Aden Stokes
18th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
Award-winning country singer-songwriter Fanny Lumsden is bringing her 'fallow' Album Tour to Central Queensland next month.

Fanny's album 'fallow' was released on March 13, 2020, the day everything came to a standstill with COVID.

Despite a "challenging, bumpy start" to the album, the musician celebrated a number of huge career moments with 'fallow' wining Best Country Album at the 2020 ARIA Awards and Fanny being nominated for seven CMAA Golden Guitar Awards in 2020, as well as an appearance on Playschool and the release of a documentary titled 'Mountain Mama Take Me Home: Fallow & The Tooma Valley'.

Fanny, who lives in Tooma, New South Wales, described 'fallow' as coming under the broader country banner but with more of a folk sound.

With performances in both Gladstone and Rockhampton in early February, Fanny said she was excited to take her album tour to Central Queensland.

 

Fanny Lumsden released her album 'fallow' on March 13, 2020. Picture: Contributed
"We are finally getting to perform the album live and bring the whole band and tour to Queensland at the end of this month and start of February," she said.

"I can't wait."

She said after being cooped up for a long time and shows being cancelled, she just wanted to have a good time.

"I am really excited to bring all these songs from the album to life for the first time," she said.

"It will be full band and we have songs from the old albums as well.

"After almost a full year of no live music we want to provide everyone that wants to come a safe place to have a good time, let their hair down for a night and forget everything else that is going on and enjoy music.

"It will be a lot of fun for everyone."

Fanny will be performing her 'fallow' Album Tour in Gladstone at Crow St Creative on February 6, with additional performances from Timothy James Bowen and Hayley Marsten.

She will also be in the Rockhampton region at Gracemere Hall on February 7, with additional performances from Timothy James Bowen and Brad Butcher.

To book tickets, go to https://www.fannylumsden.net/fallow-tour.

