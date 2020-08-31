Award-winning CQ apprentice strives to continuously upskill

Kimberley Wallace, from Emerald's Morgan Motors, has been announced as a finalist in the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year category as part of the 2020 Queensland Training Awards. Photo: Kristen Booth

Kimberley Wallace, from Emerald's Morgan Motors, has been announced as a finalist in the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year category as part of the 2020 Queensland Training Awards. Photo: Kristen Booth

AN AWARD-winning Emerald employee is determined to continue challenging herself after being named a finalist in the Queensland Training Awards.

Kimberley Wallace, 32, was last year awarded the Motor Trades Association (MTA) Queensland Apprentice of the Year for the dedication shown while completing her parts interpreting apprenticeship at Morgan Motors.

Continuing to be recognised for her work, Ms Wallace has recently been named a finalist in the Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of The Year category in the 2020 Queensland Training Awards.

“When they told me I was shocked because I was not expecting it at all,” she said.

“But it’s nice to be recognised for your hard work put in day in and day out.”

While she would love to take out the award, Ms Wallace said her main priority was to continue bettering herself and upskilling as much as possible.

Kimberley Wallace has worked at Emerald's Morgan Motors for about three years.

“The main thing I want is to keep bettering myself in what I’m doing and step into the business side of things as well.”

Expanding her knowledge in business would allow her to also help out more on her partner’s family farm and have a sufficient skill set to fall back on.

Ms Wallace has been working at Morgan Motors for about three years and jumped at the opportunity to complete her apprenticeship.

“I always like to better myself and challenge myself,” she said.

“It was good to better my skills and push myself to actually do better.”

The challenging job keeps her busy each day and gives her the satisfaction on helping people.

Ms Wallace wanted to thank the team at Morgan Motors for the opportunity to complete the apprenticeship and her partner for constant support.

The 2020 Queensland Training Awards winners will be announced on Friday, September 11.

“I would like to take it out, but even if I don’t the experience in itself is amazing and just being recognised is such an achievement.”