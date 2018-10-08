Menu
Login
TAKE ACTION: Toni Colburn with guest speaker Sherele Moody who started the Red Heart Campaign. PHOTOS MEG BOLTON
TAKE ACTION: Toni Colburn with guest speaker Sherele Moody who started the Red Heart Campaign. PHOTOS MEG BOLTON Meg Bolton
News

Award winning journalist says she was starved as a child

Meg Bolton
by
8th Oct 2018 9:37 AM | Updated: 10:53 AM

DOZENS showed their support for victims of domestic violence by attending a High Tea and Garden Party in Withcott.

In support of National Victims of Crime Awareness Week, the Sunday afternoon event was a platform to address Australia's domestic violence problem.

News Corp journalist and founder of the Red Heart Campaign Sherele Moody was the guest speaker at the event, she shared her domestic violence story.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The Walkley Award winner shared experiences from her childhood and what led her to create the anti-domestic violence campaign in 2015.

The project gives a voice to survivors of domestic violence and encourages Australians to take action to end all violence towards women and children.

On average one women in a domestic violence relationship dies every week in Australia.

You can read the survivor's experiences at theredheartcampaign.org.

domestic violence news corp red heart campaign sherele moody walkley awards withcott
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Kids channel their inner artist

    Kids channel their inner artist

    News KIDS from around Emerald participated in various school holiday art workshops at Open Your Art.

    Confidence returns

    Confidence returns

    News Interest in the real estate market picks up after news of mine sale.

    Central Highlands in for another hot weekend

    Central Highlands in for another hot weekend

    News Your weekend forecast for the Central Highlands.

    Actions are praised

    Actions are praised

    News Everyday hero helps stop fire before brigade arrives.

    Local Partners