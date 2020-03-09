Award-winning restaurant’s shock closure

Songbirds restaurant at Mount Tamborine has closed to make way for development of more accommodation and a function space.

AWARD-winning Gold Coast restaurant Songbirds has suddenly closed, serving its last meals on Sunday.

The coveted restaurant set amid rainforest at Mount Tamborine has been shut to make way for 12 new villas and a convention centre on the 20ha property, which currently also operates an accommodation retreat with six chalets.

Meyjitte Boughenout was hired last July to help relaunch the restaurant. Picture: Tim Marsden

The news came as a shock to staff as the restaurant had been in a rebuilding stage, only relaunching in July last year following a substantial makeover and the hiring of former two-Michelin-starred chef Meyjitte Boughenout to take it to the next level.

"From our initial purchase of the property in mid-2019, the vision was always to expand its offering into a larger accommodation and corporate conference destination," said Songbirds representative Pan Li.

"Short-term closure of the restaurant will allow us to undertake this construction more quickly and efficiently".

The restaurant and accommodation operation had been bought in late 2018 from long-time owner Bronwyn 'Bonnie' Rodwell by Vanuatu-based international resort operator Tongwing Weng for $3.2 million.

He immediately set about restoring the well-known property, with one of the first steps being to revive the restaurant.

It had recently celebrated being awarded two hats by Australian Good Food Guide and was becoming a destination for luxury car groups on day trips.

Songbirds were was bought in late 2018 from long-time owner Bonnie Rodwell. File picture

Mr Li said that on completion of the new development, the restaurant would relaunch, potentially under a new brand and concept, but still honouring the Songbirds' past.

"We understand that many hold Songbirds close to their hearts and have celebrated some of their most special memories at the retreat," Mr Li said.

"It's a very special and unique destination, we will honour this in our new offering in a number of ways, which we will disclose closer to the reopening."

Work on the development is expected to begin soon with a completion date unknown.

The current accommodation on the site will remain open throughout the new building stage, with plans for that too to be renovated in the near future.