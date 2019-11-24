Awarded for cricket and community

GOOD SPORT: Nick Stallard was presented with a certificate to acknowledge his work at the Emerald Brothers Cricket Club.

NICK Stallard has been involved with the Emerald Brothers Cricket Club for close to a decade, after joining the under 11s so many years ago.

Now he gives up his time playing, volunteering, and taking photos for the club. For his work, Nick was recently awarded the Brothers inaugural Good Sports award.

“I just love the game,” he said. “Cricket takes up three of my nights now, and I don’t mind that at all. It’s always good to give back to the kids and keep the club alive.”

Born in Longreach, Nick moved to Emerald when he was one year old. He prefers the town to large cities.

“It’s a nice small town. I don’t like cities much to be quite honest. You end up knowing half the people here.”

He plays for the Brothers seniors as a bowler, and on that front has had a mostly successful year.

“We’re doing well. We’ve only lost one game out of four.”

Nick remembered fondly a time in the under 16s side when a coach rallied everyone together and bolstered the team’s spirit.

“We weren’t getting enough players,” he said.

“And Marist brother Mark decided to be our coach. He got a whole heap of people regardless of whether they’d played cricket.

“That was a great year for us. It was a good moment that lifted our team and we were back up to having good numbers.”

Aside from cricket, Nick has photographic aspirations, which he exercises sometimes at the club’s matches.

“I’m into photography,” he said.

“It’s my own camera and I take photos occasionally, when I’ve got the chance.”

He was grateful for the Brothers’ support and encouraged others to get involved.

“Thanks to the club for being there. And it’s hard not to thank [secretary] Lyn Brown. The club wouldn’t be around without her.”

“Have a go and keep the club growing and growing,” he implored.