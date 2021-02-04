Awards recognise powerhouse women across Isaac region

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Inspiring Women in Isaac Awards, a celebration of women who help make the region a better place to live, work and play. Photo: file

Powerhouse women across the Isaac region will be celebrated in March as part of the 2021 Inspiring Women in Isaac Awards.

Nominations are now open for the awards, an annual celebration of women who work to improve communities across the region.

Isaac region Mayor Anne Baker said the awards were a chance to recognise women of all ages and from all walks of life who helped make the region a better place to live, work and play.

“We see inspiring women every day, and over the last 12 difficult months we’ve seen an outpouring from strong women determined to help their community recover from the ongoing global pandemic,” she said.

“This is our chance to celebrate the incredible resilience of women in Isaac and the valuable contributions they make to our communities.

“We are calling on residents to shine a spotlight on the inspirational stories and community contributions of some of the Isaac’s finest women and help us celebrate the pure people power which drives our region.”

Mrs Baker said there were two award categories, including the Inspiring Woman in Isaac and the Inspiring Young Woman in Isaac.

“Nominees could be someone special in your family, workplace or community,” she said.

“We all know ordinary women who play an extraordinary role in our community.”

Nominees and winners will be recognised at International Women’s Day events in communities across the region between Friday, March 5 and Sunday, March 14.

“International Women’s Day is a chance to showcase women who’ve fought against inequality and gender bias, kicked stereotypes to the kerb and have helped to shape a more inclusive world,” Mrs Baker said.

Nominations can be completed online or forms can be collected from Council offices and libraries. Nominations close Wednesday, February 17.

Visit the council website for information.