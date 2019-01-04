Awards to celebrate Isaac's champions

ISAAC residents have delivered a rousing shout-out to their local community champions with an impressive field of nominees for the 2019 Isaac Region Australia Day Awards.

Mayor Anne Baker said 21 residents had been nominated for Citizen of the Year, five youths for Young Citizen of the Year, and Event of the Year had attracted 14 nominations.

"The calibre of nominees for the Australia Day awards is nothing short of inspiring and reflects the pure people power which drives the communities of the region,” Cr Baker said.

She said the annual awards continued to recognise some of the region's most extraordinary residents, particularly the quiet achievers and unsung heroes.

"The awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate our local champions,” Cr Baker said.

"On behalf of council and the Isaac community, I congratulate every nominee and extend our thanks and appreciation for everything you do to make your community a great place to live.”