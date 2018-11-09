Awful way this dad found out his son died

IT WAS just before 1am when Jason Coffman was told by some of his son's friends that there had been a shooting at Borderline Bar, a venue he knew his 22-year-old by Cody was at.

Fearing the worst, Mr Coffman tracked his son's phone and realised it was sitting motionless inside the club.

"It's there," Mr Coffman told CNN. "It's not moving, that's the problem."

Hours later, Cody was identified as one of the 12 victims who died when a gunman opened fire inside the club that had been hosting a college night.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Coffman sobbed as his worst fears came true.

"They found him," he told reporters. "I've been here fighting for him all morning long."

"Oh Cody, I love you son. This is a heart I will never get back. I cannot believe that it's happened in my family.

"I don't know how to console or what to say to the other people who are going to go through the same thing as I am. I am so sorry for them. I am speechless and heartbroken."

"I can not believe it's happened to my family," says Jason Coffman, father of California shooting victim Cody Coffman. "I'm speechless and heartbroken.... My life has changed now forever" https://t.co/HVITJqO5xN pic.twitter.com/MPIZONA7O3 — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) November 8, 2018

Before hearing of his son's death, Mr Coffman had been frantically driving to hospitals around Thousand Oaks in the US state of California begging for information.

KILLING ZONE: Dancefloor terror as 12 shot dead in bar

Eventually, he was told to wait at a centre with other parents of unaccounted for children.

"I am not at the hospital, I'm at the teen centre where they tell the parents to go to basically wait for information," Mr Coffman told CNN.

"I have not got any information, I am in the dark right now and it's actually tearing me up."

College Night Mass Shooting:



Dad waits with other parents for word on his son outside #Borderline Bar. Jason Coffman tells @Christi_Paul he is worried because his son Cody is the kind of kid who would have "run toward a bully to stand up for others." https://t.co/ytnNQaxhgn pic.twitter.com/VwfiXbXblR — HLN (@HLNTV) November 8, 2018

Mr Coffman remembered the last conversation he had with his 22-year-old son and said he knew Cody would've been trying to help people inside the bar.

"The first thing I said was 'Please don't drink and drive.' The last thing I said was 'Son, I love you'," Mr Coffman told reporters.

"Some of his girlfriends got out but they didn't know where Cody was, I'm sure he was there helping, shielding anybody that he could.

"I know he went there with a few of his girlfriends so I am hoping that he's OK."

Cody Coffman in 2013. Picture: Facebook

Cody, a star athlete, was hoping to join the military before his death. He had been talking to army recruiters before his death.

Cody was the second victim identified in America's latest mass shooting. The first was Ventura County sheriff's Sargeant Ron Helus, who was shot multiple times in an exchange of gunfire with the attacker.

A 23-year-old California Lutheran University student has also been identified as another victim.

The university said in a statement that the family of recent graduate Justin Meek said he was among the dead.

The bloodshed was the latest in what seems to be a never-ending string of mass shootings that are happening with terrifying frequency across the United States.

“This is my firstborn child. I’m afraid he was the boy who went towards the gunman and not ran away. That’s the kind of boy that he is," said Jason Coffman who is searching for his 22-year-old son, Cody. https://t.co/gcaxbEQp5z pic.twitter.com/rIPXKBUzFF — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) November 8, 2018

It was the nation's deadliest such attack since 17 students and teachers were killed at a Parkland, Florida, high school nine months ago.

It also came less than two weeks after a gunman massacred 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The Borderline Bar shooting left 12 dead, including the police officer who responded to first reports.

Using a smoke bomb and a handgun, the hooded Marine combat veteran dressed all in black opened fire during college night at the country music bar in Southern California, killing 12 people and sending hundreds fleeing in terror before apparently taking his own life, authorities said.