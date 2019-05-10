Awkward moment at royal baby reveal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new head of communications was forced to sprint ahead of them on Wednesday.

All eyes were on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as they presented their new baby, Archie Harrison, to the world this week.

Meghan and Harry pose with their newborn son, Archie. Picture: Dominic Lipinski — WPA Pool/Getty Images

Which is probably why so many of us missed the awkward moment their PR guru had to spring out of shot to avoid getting in the way of the big reveal, reports The Sun.

Sara Latham, who is the new head of communications for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was captured on camera caught in a flap at St George's Hall in Windsor.

Sara sprinted through the Great Hall ahead of the Sussexes.

She had walked into the chapel in front of the new parents but appeared not to leave sufficient time to arrive before Harry and Meghan's big reveal. Sara was captured on camera awkwardly running across the hall so she wouldn't be in shot.

She only just made it in time.

It's certainly been a busy week for Sara who seems to have faced a number of challenges with the birth announcements.

The PR guru’s LinkedIn photo.

On Monday, the former Hillary Clinton campaign manager didn't inform news outlets worldwide what was going on with the birth, reportedly due to technical difficulties with emails.

The palace sent out emails at 1pm on Monday, but many didn't arrive until an hour later.

And despite representatives previously declaring media outlets would be informed when Meghan went into labour - she had already given birth at 5.26am that day.

Officials refused to explain the delay, but they did apologise "profusely" for a technical glitch that meant the lunchtime email intended for all media outlets announcing the labour only reached Sky News.

And palace aides also refused to reveal officially where baby Sussex was born - on the instructions of Harry and Meghan.

The Queen and Prince Philip, joined by Harry, Meghan and Doria Ragland, met their great-grandchild for the first time on Wednesday. Picture: Chris Allerton/SussexRoyal via Getty Images

Fans were baffled by the wish for secrecy as the baby's birth certificate will reveal the location where he was born.

In a break with tradition, the Sussexes said they wanted to keep details private and pointedly failed to name or thank the medical team who helped with the birth.

In contrast, William and Kate have always been happy to share details of the births of all three of their children.

Harry and Meghan made it clear in a previous statement before the birth they wanted "to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private".

A royal source at Windsor Castle said: "We had a few difficulties, which led to some inconvenience.

"It was all a bit rushed, but there was nothing we could do.

"The good news is that the baby is healthy and the Duke and Duchess are over the moon."

Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, who is said to be "overjoyed" by the arrival of her first grandchild, is staying with the couple.

