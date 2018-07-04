Menu
Login
Donald Trump just tweeted about how amazing his spelling and grammar was. There was just one big problem.
Donald Trump just tweeted about how amazing his spelling and grammar was. There was just one big problem.
Offbeat

Trump mocked over spelling error

by Gavin Fernando
4th Jul 2018 11:21 AM

FOR all the things Donald Trump is known for - the comb-over, the fake tan, the isolated immigrant children - his impeccable spelling isn't one of them.

But Mr Trump has defended his unique writing style in a tweet that hit out at reporters for pointing out his grammatical and spelling errors.

But uh, there was an awkward error that prompted him to delete it. Behold:

 

Can you spot the error here?
Can you spot the error here?

 

Missed it? He wrote "pour over", as opposed to the correct spelling of "pore over", which Merriam-Webster's dictionary was quick to rather savagely clarify:

You may argue that proper spelling is a triviality, even for the President of the United States. But the irony in effing it up in a tweet about just how great a writer he supposedly is was lost on nobody.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling could do nothing but laugh at the situation:

And soon everybody else was getting in on the fun:

 

And to the inevitable retaliatory cries of "Trump doesn't care what the Fake News Media says about him!", here's a fun fact: he quickly deleted the stuff-up and replaced it after everybody pointed it out.

Evidently there's some people not even Autocorrect can save.

Related Items

donald trump editors picks politics potus president of the united states spelling twitter writing skills

Top Stories

    Drivers in state focus

    Drivers in state focus

    News Police across Queensland are conducting Operation Cold Snap over the school holidays.

    An insight for small business

    An insight for small business

    News Rare opportunity for local businesses.

    New racquets inspire budding talent

    New racquets inspire budding talent

    News Emerald school receives brand new sport equipment.

    Emerald city gets a taste of Oz

    Emerald city gets a taste of Oz

    News Wizard of Oz is coming to Emerald.

    Local Partners