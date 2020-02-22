Axe-wielding man terrorises pedestrians

An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied

AN axe-wielding man was tasered by police in Camberwell after verbally abusing officers and passers-by.

The 25-year-old Croydon man approached onlookers on Cookson St, near busy Burke Rd, about 9.15am when police intervened.

Mayhem Barbers hairdresser Lauren Kemball said the man was walking up and down Cookson Street, antagonising pedestrians and police.

"He was swinging his axe and swearing at everyone walking past," Ms Kemball said.

"Police surrounded him with guns and followed him up and down the street for a while."

"We ended up locking up the shop because we were worried about children in our shop and everyone else's safety," she said.

The man has since been taken to Box Hill Hospital with head injuries after collapsing on the pavement, and is in a stable condition.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

