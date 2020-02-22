Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied
An axe wielding man terrified passers-by at Camberwell station this morning. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Axe-wielding man terrorises pedestrians

by Alexandra Gauci
22nd Feb 2020 5:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN axe-wielding man was tasered by police in Camberwell after verbally abusing officers and passers-by.

The 25-year-old Croydon man approached onlookers on Cookson St, near busy Burke Rd, about 9.15am when police intervened.

Mayhem Barbers hairdresser Lauren Kemball said the man was walking up and down Cookson Street, antagonising pedestrians and police.

"He was swinging his axe and swearing at everyone walking past," Ms Kemball said.

"Police surrounded him with guns and followed him up and down the street for a while."

"We ended up locking up the shop because we were worried about children in our shop and everyone else's safety," she said.

The man has since been taken to Box Hill Hospital with head injuries after collapsing on the pavement, and is in a stable condition.

A police investigation remains ongoing.

alexandra.gauci@news.com.au

More Stories

Show More
axe wielding crime terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Manager shares communication concerns before mine death

        premium_icon Manager shares communication concerns before mine death

        News Anglo Coal underground mine manager has shared a letter of concerns he sent his employers before the death of Paul McGuire.

        Future plan to force miners to keep local jobs

        premium_icon Future plan to force miners to keep local jobs

        Politics Election pledge to keep jobs in mining towns if companies move to automation

        Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        premium_icon Final farewell for CQ soldier, father and dear friend

        News “Not how did he die, but how did he live? Not what did he gain, but what did he...

        Emerald singer to debut new single

        premium_icon Emerald singer to debut new single

        News Teak is playing at 7.30 tonight at the Western Gateway Motel.